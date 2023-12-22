Gujarat contributes 8.3 pc, approximately USD 282 Billion, to India's GDP: Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 22 : Emphasizing Gujarat's accomplishments across various sectors such as logistics, infrastructure, and renewable energy, Gujarat Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma said that the state contributes 8.3 per cent to India's GDP which is approximately USD 282 billion.

"Gujarat contributes 8.3 per cent, approximately USD 282 Billion, to India's GDP," Vishwakarma said while addressing the Hyderabad roadshow, adding that the state has garnered a cumulative FDI of USD 55 Billion from 2002-2022.

"Home to the world's largest multinational companies, including 500+ Fortune Global companies, Gujarat boasts over 13 lakh MSMEs employing more than seven and a half lakh individuals. The state has shown unparalleled performance in logistics and connectivity," the Gujarat Minister said.

While sharing the state's highlights on infrastructure, logistics, and connectivity, he emphasized that Gujarat boasts over 200 industrial estates and 100 private industrial parks, strategically fostering diverse economic activities.

Notable sector-specific parks, including PM MITRA Park, Bulk Drug Park, and Agro Park, among others. In terms of logistics, Gujarat's extensive network covers more than 2,20,000 kilometres per day, one major port and 48 non-major handling 40 per cent of India's exports, 19 operational airports and airstrips with four international airports and more than 5200 km long rail route.

Hailing the success of Gujarat, the Minister highlighted the state's outstanding accomplishments in various domains. He said, "Gujarat has consistently been recognized as a 'Top Achiever,' securing accolades in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking 2020, National Startup Rankings for the years 2021, 2019, and 2018, LEADS Index 2022, and Good Governance Index 2021. Additionally, the state has earned the designation of a 'Top Performer' in NITI Aayog's State Energy Climate Index 2022."

Following the success of the curtain raiser event in New Delhi, the Gujarat Government conducted 9 national roadshows in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur, and Indore and 11 international delegation visits to Japan, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, France, the UAE, and the USA.

On Friday, the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 delegation successfully concluded the Hyderabad roadshow led by Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma, the Minister of State for Co-operation, Salt Industry, Printing and Stationery, Protocol (Independent Charge), MSME, Cottage, Khadi, and Rural Industries and Civil Aviation, Government of Gujarat.

