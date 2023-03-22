Gujarat, Google sign another MoU to realise Digital India dream

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 22 : The Gujarat government on Wednesday signed an important strategic Memorandum of Understanding with global technology major Google, through which they will jointly equip Gujarat's rural women, school-going children and young entrepreneurs for socio-economic transformation through the use of information technology and internet access.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Vijay Nehra, Secretary, Science Technology and Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and Country Head of Google.

Approximately fifty thousand people will be provided training every year.

"Not only this, training sessions will be orgzed to increase the capacity building-skill of children-students and youth along with increasing digital literacy among rural women," a release said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Gujarat has a strong ICT (information and communications technology) infrastructure which has been developed due to the new IT and ITES Policy 2022-2027. The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the best in the world to Gujarat and the state government has realized it through various policy initiatives.

Gujarat CM also assured full support of the state government to Google to associate the name of Google with Gujarat and to ensure that Gujarat, which the CM termed as the growth engine of the country.

It is necessary to point out here that the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of Gujarat has signed 3 MoU with Google in the past and more than 10 thousand women, school children, young developers have benefited from these training programs.

On the occasion, Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President of Google, appreciated the overall development in the IT sector in the state and especially the activities of Science City.

He said that while Gujarat is a hub for young entrepreneurs, Google is eager to take the world by storm with this partnership with Gujarat.

Gupta called children and women as the foundation of a bright future and also said that IT has extended to the rural level in Gujarat will give new direction to this strategic partnership.

