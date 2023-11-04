Gujarat Government to hold a roadshow in Lucknow for VGGS on November 6

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 : The Gujarat Government is extending an invitation to business and industry leaders in Lucknow as part of its national and international roadshows leading up to the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) set to take place in January 2024.

After the success of the curtain raiser event in New Delhi, followed by roadshows in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai Japan, Europe, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam and South Korea, the Government of Gujarat is now set to hold a roadshow in Lucknow on November 6.

Rushikesh Patel, Gujarat's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, will preside over a press conference that follows the roadshow.

According to a press release, this roadshow serves as a prelude to the VGGS and aims to create opportunities for collaborations and investments.

Rushikesh Patel, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and other key portfolios in the Government of Gujarat is leading the roadshow.

The event will feature one-on-one meetings between Minister Rushikesh Patel and notable organizations such as Rohit Surfactants Private Limited (RSPL), V Guard, Luminous Power Technologies, and Sunsource Energy.

Chintan Thaker, Chairman of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Gujarat Council, will provide a warm welcome to the participants.

The event will include the screening of the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Promotional Film, a presentation on Business Opportunities in Gujarat by Mamta Verma, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Energy and Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat, and an experience-sharing session.

The roadshow in Lucknow is set to underscore Gujarat's position as a 'Gateway to the Future' and offer a glimpse into the investment opportunities in projects like Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) and Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region (SIR).

This initiative aims to foster future collaborations and investments across various sectors in Gujarat.

