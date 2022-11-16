Gujarat’s first exclusive private Ayurveda multi-specialty Panchkarma Hospital inaugurated

Ahmedabad, November 16: Divine Ayurveda Multi-speciality Panchkarma Hospital, the very first exclusive private Ayurveda multi-speciality hospital of Ahmedabad and Gujarat was inaugurated on Sunday.

The Divine Ayurveda Multi-speciality Panchkarma Hospital, which is spread over 10,000 sq ft and equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, is an initiative of a group of Ayurveda doctors from Ahmedabad.

The hospital was inaugurated on Sunday at the hands of Rashtriya Ayurveda Guru and Senior Panchkarma Consultant from Shirdi, Dr. Ramdas Avhad, who has trained an estimated 5,000 doctors and has received the highest awards in Ayurveda and Panchkarma.

“We are pleased to inaugurate the very first exclusive Ayurveda multi-speciality hospital at Ahmedabad. The hospital is one of a kind and will make Ayurveda available and accessible for everyone in line with its theme of Ayurveda For All,” said lifestyle disorder and obesity specialist Dr. Chirag Raval, who has co-founded Divine Ayurveda Multi-speciality Panchkarma Hospital along with Dr. Nimesh Patel and Dr. Divyaraj Rathod.

The hospital comprises five Panchkarma rooms, two Shirodhara rooms, and one Sarvangadhara room, besides three super deluxe rooms and two deluxe rooms, one general ward, and an operation theatre. Services such as Yoga will be provided in-house to the patients. The hospital is also equipped with a kitchen where special meals will be prepared for patients as prescribed by the dietitian. The hospital has appointed five male and five female trained and experienced therapists from Kerala.

“The healing power of Ayurveda is being recognised globally and more and more people in India are also going back to our ancient medicine system. Our hospital will provide specialised treatment for various diseases and ailments with 100% natural Ayurvedic medicines and therapies that have no side effects,” said Dr. Nimesh Patel, male infertility and gynaecology specialist, and Co-founder of Divine Ayurveda Multi-speciality Panchkarma Hospital.

The hospital will provide treatment for a range of diseases including lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, metabolism disorders, digestive ailments, stress, gastric diseases, orthopaedic ailments, cancer, as well as ailments related to skin and hair. The hospital has also tied up with Sun Pathology Laboratory for body profiles, health packages, and various lab tests.

“Unlike other forms of medicine, Ayurveda and Panchkarma stress on the holistic well-being of the human body and mind. Our team of highly experienced and knowledgeable Ayurveda and Panchkarma practitioners will ensure holistic healing and the best results for patients,” said Dr. Divyaraj Rathod, Ayurveda and Panchkarma specialist, and the hospital’s co-founder.

The core team of Divine Ayurveda Multi-speciality Panchkarma Hospital also comprises Dt. Vijal Patel, who is a yoga and nutrition specialist, Dr. Dipal Raval, cosmetology, skin and aesthetic medicines specialist, and Dr. Bhavini Rathod, female infertility specialist.

