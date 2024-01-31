Gujarat's Surat airport as now an 'international airport': Govt notification

Surat, Jan 31 The Surat Airport in Gujarat has officially been elevated to international status, according to a notification on Wednesday by the Central government.

The move, initially approved by the Union Cabinet on December 15, represents a monumental step in enhancing the economic and aviation stature of the region, an official said.

The decision, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to catalyze Surat's transformation into a pivotal hub within the international aviation sector, a statement noted.

"The transition of Surat Airport to an international facility is a game-changer, set to spur economic development, attract global investments, and strengthen diplomatic relations," it added.

The upgrade to international status aligns with a noticeable uptick in passenger and cargo traffic at Surat Airport, indicating a burgeoning demand for enhanced aviation services.

Officials anticipate that the airport's new status will catalyse regional growth, propelling Surat into a new epoch of prosperity.

Adding to the airport's capabilities, a new integrated terminal building was inaugurated in December 2023.

The facility is designed to accommodate 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers during peak hours, with provisions to expand capacity to 3,000 passengers.

The annual handling capacity of the airport is also set to soar, reaching 55 lakh passengers, underscoring Surat Airport's readiness to embrace its new international identity and the myriad opportunities it brings, an official said.

