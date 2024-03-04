Gurugram developers demand reconciliation centre at meeting with RERA officials

Gurugram, March 4 Gurugram-based realtors under the banner of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) and the National Real Estate Development Council of India (NREDCI) proposed the formation of a reconciliation centre during a meeting with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) officials on Monday.

According to the proposal, the reconciliation centre will decide and dispose of allottees' complainants at the very initial stage.

A CREDAI member said that the reconciliation centre can comprise members from the promoters' side, allottees' side along with RERA officials. The objective of the centre will be to encourage the allottee and the promoter to settle disputes amicably outside the court, said a promoter.

The promoters appreciated RERA Chairman Arun Kumar for inviting the real-estate developers, hearing their points, and assuring them to review their concerns.

The promoters raised their concerns point-wise, drawing the attention of the RERA Chairman, and seeking his intervention to ease the A to H project registration process.

In his address, Kumar said that the authority wants a healthy environment in the Gurugram real-estate sector.

"Act 2016 should be followed by the promoters. All the concerns have been noted and will be reviewed," he said.

Kumar added, "We assure you of our commitment to transparency and the highest standards of integrity. We have taken note of some of your concerns, which we hope to resolve soon."

More than 100 promoters attended the meeting.

