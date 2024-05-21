Gut Microbiota Diets Boost Effectiveness of Anti-Diabetic Medications, Study Finds

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 21: A first-of-its-kind clinical trial in India shows remarkable results for people with diabetes. The trial was conducted using BugSpeaks, a flagship technology of Leucine Rich Bio, India's first microbiome-based company. BugSpeaks is a gut microbiome profiling test that provides nutritional recommendations based on the individual's gut microbiota profile. With India being called the diabetes capital of the world housing more than 101 million people with diabetes, the results of this study are groundbreaking for the prevention and management of diabetes.

The clinical trial included 30 Indian adults in the age group 42-65, both male and female, with hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar) and hyperlipidaemia (high cholesterol). Study subjects were divided into two groups: one received the BugSpeaks-based personalized diet and the other a regular diet for 3 months. The patients who were given a BugSpeaks-based personalized diet showed excellent results across various parameters when examined on day 90 of the study. Their average HbA1c levels were brought down from 8.30 to 6.67, systolic blood pressure was reduced by 14%, and CRP levels, a marker of inflammation, were decreased by 20%. The study has been uploaded onto a preprint server MedRxiv and is undergoing peer review in an International scientific journal.

Speaking on the promising results of the clinical trial, Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-founder & Director (Business Development and Innovation), Leucine Rich Bio, and the lead author of the study says, "In this study, we have highlighted the positive effect of gut microbiota based personalized nutrition on hyperglycaemia, hypertension, and inflammation markers. This "proof of concept" clinical trial shows that BugSpeaks based nutritional modulation of the gut microbiota can impact the health positively and can supplement medication for diseases like type 2 diabetes."

He adds, "We plan to conduct more such trials in the coming months for other diseases for which we have anecdotal evidence. Gut microbiota modulation through nutrition can provide a new dimension in the precision or personalized healthcare paradigm and this study is a step towards that direction."

The study also found that the number of beneficial microorganisms like Phascolarctobacterium succinatutens, Bifidobacterium angulatum, and Levilactobacillus brevis, increased two-fold and a similar decrease was observed in non-beneficial species like Alistipes finegoldii and Sutterella faecalis. Maintaining the balance of gut microbiota is important as an imbalance, also known as dysbiosis, can cause or aggravate different diseases including but not limited to digestive issues such as inflammatory bowel syndrome, mental health issues like anxiety and depression, and menstrual problems.

Dr. Dhar has previously published two research reviews in renowned peer reviewed scientific journals: one on the possible link between the gut microbiota and Covid19 (Virus Research Journal) and another one on the potential impact of nutritional modulation of the gut microbiota in dealing with mental health issues during COVID-19 (Frontiers of Neuroscience journal).

