Hafele introduces advanced lighting systems - Redefined home ambience, illumination and ergonomics

Loox5 encapsulates the essence of four generations of lighting systems that have redefined home ambience and ergonomics over the last 12 years. With its high-quality LEDs, the Loox5 system provides high-quality illumination to every desired nook and corner. It impresses with assembly that easily integrates in furniture production processes, smart and easy-to-use light control, and its connectivity to third-party systems.

The intelligent Loox 5 drivers represent the core of the easy-to-use plug-and-play Loox5 system. The new drivers come in two different power configurations - 12 V and 24 V and are applicable for universal applications ranging from ambient light to functional light with different light outputs. Clear colour coding of the plugs with individual design makes the system easy to assemble and install.

When you want to install a lighting system into your furniture, your planning would generally include the lights and their controlling devices like switches that are separately wired. Hafele introduces a reduced system which consists of these drivers where you can connect both the switch and the lights, thereby simplifying the entire set-up of the system. These drivers are exclusively intended for providing a stable power supply and come with a life time of 50,000 hours during permanent operation ensuring absolute durability.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

