Hafele’s SLIDO F-Line42 50B wardrobe systems

SLIDO F-Line42 50B wardrobe systems by Hafele

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17: There is no end to innovation. As long as the human drive to better things persists, there will always be new products or advancement to existing products is it in terms of functionality, design or installation.

In fundamental systems like sliding, the simplicity of installation is an important factor to consider along with ease of operation. The Sliding Range by Häfele has always been instrumental in pioneering technological advancement as has been proven time and again by the consistent new introductions within this range. Keeping in line with this tradition, Häfele's SLIDO F-Line42 wardrobe systems, that are vorfront sliding systems, provide soft closing and opening feature. Equipped with the new improved Smuso damper technology, they will let you experience the smoothest and softest movement with every slide.

The SLIDO F-Line42 50B wardrobe sliding system (for wooden doors) is Häfele's in-house manufactured and designed system. One of its kind, this system is the finest example of class and sophistication interspersed with ease of installation and maintenance. Equipped with rollers at the top and bottom, this system is sturdier than similar systems in the market. The anti-derailing clips ensure secure operations of doors that can weigh as much as 50 kg and can have a height of up to 3 meters. The soft opening and closing motions are achieved with the help of individual damper kits, that make for smoother and silent door operations. The design of the system is such that installation and access/maintenance thereafter of the bottom roller mechanism is simpler.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Häfele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free:1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture, and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

