Halma Launches HFI as a New Fire Safety Solution Business in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: Halma, the global group of life-saving technology companies, has launched HFI, a new fire safety solution business in India within the Safety sector. This strategic move marks the repositioning of Halma's fire segment in the region as a solution-focused business adept at catering to the complex safety requirements of partners and customers.

As infrastructure development takes center stage in India, protecting people and critical assets from fire is more important than ever. Halma’s fire companies provide technologies that detect and suppress fire. Their support engineers, dedicated sales teams and technical experts play a key role in protecting people and their environment.

The India Fire business has witnessed substantial growth, marked by the establishment of a fire suppression filling station, a fire detection manufacturing unit, and technical support centers spread across the country.

“Our fire business in India is experiencing growth driven by increasing urbanisation, population growth and safety regulation. We’ve seen a transition from investing in individual products to a focus on finding solutions,” said Bharat Sharma, President of HFI. “HFI is committed to continuing its legacy of serving our markets and partners. We are in a unique position to rethink how we protect lives and property using our combined skills and expertise.”

HFI’s fire systems and solutions are suitable for airports, metro stations, hotels, logistics warehouses and residential properties among other commercial facilities of all sizes.

The team has recently designed the fire system for the Lucknow International Airport, blending local innovation with globally recognized fire technologies from Halma companies Apollo and Advanced.

“HFI’s long-term growth is driven by increasing focus on infrastructure development and safety regulation in India,” said Charles Lombard, Divisional Chief Executive for Safety, Halma. “Building owners across India can protect people and their environment by addressing fire safety more proactively. HFI offers a convenient way to address fire safety concerns more proactively and comprehensively. The advanced technologies and digital solutions provided by our fire companies in India will give customers the confidence that their properties are in line with recommended safety protocols.”

“We’ve collaborated with Halma’s fire companies in India for years. Customer loyalty has been built on trust, quality and the knowledge that their fire safety technologies have been tried and tested in other markets around the world,” said Anil Vadera, Director, Fire Hut Commercial Equipment Pvt. Ltd, one of HFI’s longest-associated partners in India. “The launch of HFI gives us another way to differentiate ourselves in the Indian market while making it even easier for customers to quickly solve their unique challenges.”

As a global group of life-saving technology companies, Halma operates in niches within the three broad market areas: safety, the environment, and healthcare, and owns nearly 50 companies across the world.

HFI will be a business unit under the Halma Safety sector. They will serve a diverse customer base, ranging from small businesses to OEMs, who operate in a wide variety of sectors, including commercial and public buildings, utilities, healthcare, science, defence, the environment, process industries, and energy and resources.

“Halma’s purpose is to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. By growing in line with our purpose and meeting the needs of our customers we deliver positive impact in the markets we serve and beyond,” said Prasenjit Datta, Managing Director, Halma India. “HFI helps our fire safety companies stay close and respond to partners’ and customers’ needs while capturing new growth opportunities across India.”

