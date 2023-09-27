Happiness Activist, Susheel Agarwal, launches his book "Mastering Group Health Insurance” in The HR To CEO workshop

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], September 27: On Saturday, the 23rd of September, Susheel Agarwal, Founder of Ethika Insurance Brokers, a bootstrapped company, conducted his patent workshop “From HR To CEO”- the Bengaluru Edition at Hotel Holiday Inn IHG, Bengaluru. More than 70 Corporate leaders graced the event with their presence.

The event was historic one for Susheel & Ethika Insurance. It marked the launch of Susheels first book "Mastering Group Health Insurance: A Comprehensive Guide to Optimizing Your Employee Benefits Plan".

Dr Satish Amarnath, Medical Director with the Manipal Group, graced his presence at the book launch.

The book is an authoritative guide that delves into the intricacies of group health insurance, providing a comprehensive roadmap for optimizing employee benefit plans. Authored by Susheel, an expert in the insurance industry, the book offers insights, strategies, and practical advice to help organizations design, implement, and manage health insurance programs. These programs in turn help prioritize the well-being of employees while maximizing cost-effectiveness.

Ask Susheel as to what prompted him to write a book on Insurance and he quips - “Insurance has been a scary subject not only for the common man, but also for HR folk”.

Most people, he adds, depend on the services of a Broker or an Agent. And unfortunately, vested interests dominate operations at every stage. The end consumer is left as gullible at the end of the process as she was at the beginning. The problem is compounded for HR folk, who have to deal with complexities at a greater degree. Unfortunately, during the course of my own research, I found the literature that is available in the market, extremely technical and stand-offish. That is when I decided to take things in my hand. I have, in turn, tried to keep the book jargon-free and as simple as I possibly could.

Susheel feels his workshop was the platform to launch his book. His workshop has garnered significant buzz in the industry over the last couple of months. The workshop, which is, by an invite only affair, has seen active participation from HR Leaders, CXOs and people managers. What better forum to launch a book that has employee happiness and productivity at its core, Susheel asks rhetorically.

Dr Amarnath, who has emerged as an inspiration to many with his resilience and determination, shared his personal journey at the book launch. He emphasized the importance of employee benefits, including health insurance, in fostering a supportive and inclusive culture. Dr. Amarnath's presence added a profound dimension to the event, underscoring the importance of empathy and compassion in corporate leadership.

Dr Amarnath, an authority himself on Quality Management, also feels that the workshop could not have come at a better time. The benchmark for quality has risen multifold, as have the complexities associated with workplaces. In such a circumstance, what Susheel proposes, is not only novel, but also extremely profound and practical.

The HR To CEO workshop is targeted towards ensuring employee happiness at work. And this, Susheel feels is the secret sauce toward ensuring employee productivity. With growing disenchantment towards workplaces and remote-work entering mainstream, the HR folk have been having a difficult time in maintaining and measuring productivity. Susheel, has, over the last six years not only built a strong team, but has advised most of his clientele on how they can do so as well.

The HR to CEO initiative is structured under the Office-Anand Foundation. As the name suggests, the objective of Office-Anand is to promote happier and healthier work culture in Indian corporate houses.

Susheel focused on a number of fundamental issues related to employee-work relationships during the workshop. Over the past five years, Susheel has been a staunch advocate for Employee Happiness at work. He believes happier workplaces are more productive.

A big part of Susheel's philosophy is finding your purpose. Purpose, he believes, has the power to change the way work is perceived. But there are times when employees might need help finding their purpose. Solving this puzzle for the employee can be the key to transforming their work-life. In applying Nietzsche's words to a workplace setting, Susheel says - someone who has a why will almost always figure out the how.

Another highlight of the event was the launch of the book “The Joyful Habit Revolution: 54 Steps to a Life Filled With Happiness”. This book has been authored by Dr Supreet Kaur, Chief Wellness Officer, Zuva Worklife. The book was launched by Shishir Sinha, a senior journalist, who was also present at the event. This book advocates creating a wellness habit every week.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor