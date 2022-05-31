Harnaaz Sandhu, the Reigning Miss Universe reveals her "No Shortcuts" beauty regime

Reigning Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu reveals her singular motto of "No Shortcuts" as she relives her Miss Universe journey in a new campaign for leading beauty and skincare brand, Nature's Essence. In a video that touches upon her iconic winning moment, Harnaaz, the brand's new official ambassador, highlights the value of perseverance, discipline, and long-term commitment.

YouTube Link:

The video showcases the importance of a skincare routine that includes Nature's Essence Glowing Gold Facial Kit for healthy skin that helps you shine your brightest. Nature's Essence, a beauty and skincare brand with 20+ years of heritage, has a range of facial kits to suit the needs of every Indian woman. The brand espouses the importance of a regular facial routine to replenish and nurture the skin and get a glowing face.

Founded in 1998, Nature's Essence has built a reputation for transformative and trustworthy beauty and skincare products. The brand enables women to look and feel beautiful, this instills in them the confidence to chase their dreams and shine in the world. Harnaaz Sandhu, the reigning Miss Universe has recently been signed by the brand as its ambassador. Being an inspiration for young women, she enables the brand to reach out to every woman who dreams big and wants to be her best self, every day.

Nature's Essence is a Samara Capital Brand with a Pan-India distribution. The brand has an omnichannel presence with a network of ~200,000 retailers, ~60,000 salons and availability across all of India's leading e-commerce platforms. Over 2 decades, the brand has built a reputation for transformative and trustworthy skincare products and continues to do so with its range of formulations made with the most potent natural ingredients, precisely extracted and blended by science for a natural, long-lasting glow. Nature's Essence today, boasts of having one of the largest ranges of highly effective yet affordable facial kits and continues to work on innovative beauty solutions in this space.

