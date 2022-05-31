HarperCollins to publish Amish Tripathi's War of Lanka

HarperCollins is delighted to announce its acquisition of the eagerly awaited new book by one of India's bestselling author Amish Tripathi. War of Lanka will be the fourth book in the Ram Chandra Series, the second fastest-selling book series in Indian publishing history. The previous books in this bestselling series include Ram-Scion of Ikshvaku, Sita-Warrior of Mithila and Raavan-Enemy of Aryavarta. The date of release for War of Lanka will be announced soon.

HarperCollins has also acquired world English-language rights to Amish's backlist, including the Shiva Trilogy, the Ram Chandra Series and Legend of Suheldev-The King Who Saved India in fiction; and his non-fiction titles, Immortal India-Young India, Timeless Civilisation and Dharma-Decoding the Epics for a Meaningful Life. The books will be published between July and August 2022.

Amish Tripathi is one of India's most-read and highest-selling authors with more than 6 million copies of his books in print in English and 19 other Indian and foreign languages.

Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO, HarperCollins India, says, "Twelve years ago, when The Immortals of Meluha was first published, it created a revolution and announced the arrival of a significant new voice in Indian fiction. Since that first book Amish, with his fantastical storytelling, has created multiple parallel universes and has entertained millions of readers. I am so thrilled that HarperCollins will now be the home for all his books globally!"

Author Amish Tripathi says, "I am delighted to sign up with HarperCollins as my new publisher. Ananth and his team have created magic in India over the last few years, and I have been an admirer from a distance. Harper is one of the global Big 5 publishers, and I'm sure that they will take my books to the next level. They will be publishing my entire backlist, and also my upcoming book, War of Lanka!"

Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins India says, "As a reader, I'm tremendously excited that War of Lanka, the new book in Amish's fabulous Ram Chandra Series, will be out soon. I still remember the thrill of reading the very first line of Ram-Scion of Ikshvaku on the day it was published, seven years ago; I knew then that this was the beginning of a great adventure and read on spellbound as the magic of Amish's narrative unfolded over the first three books in the series. As publishers, we're delighted beyond measure to now become a part of that adventure ourselves, as we bring War of Lanka, along with Amish's entire backlist, to the many, many readers who, like me, have been waiting with bated breath."

ABOUT THE BOOK

LANKA WILL BURN.

India, 3400 BCE.Greed. Rage. Grief. Love. Smouldering tinder, waiting to trigger a war.

But this war is different. This one is for Dharma. This war is for the greatest Goddess of them all.

Sita has been kidnapped. Defiantly, she dares Raavan to kill her. She tells him that she'd rather die than allow Ram to surrender.

Ram is beside himself with grief and rage. He prepares for war. Fury is his fuel. Calm focus, his guide.

Raavan thought he was invincible. He had kidnapped Sita. He thought he'd negotiate and force a surrender. Little did he know.

The first three books of the second-fastest-selling book series in Indian publishing history - the Ram Chandra Series - explore the journeys of Ram, Sita and Raavan. In this, the epic fourth book of the series, all narrative strands crash into each other. And explode into the slaughterous war.

Will Ram defeat the ruthless and fiendish Raavan, constrained as he is by the laws of Dharma? Will Lanka burn to a cinder or fight back like a cornered tiger? Will Sita return unharmed? Will the terrible costs of war be worth the victory?

Most importantly, will the Vishnu rise? And will the real enemies of the land fear the Vishnu? For fear is the mother of love.

Read this next book in the Ram Chandra Series. Find out!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amish is a 1974-born, IIM (Kolkata)-educated banker-turned-author. The success of his debut book, The Immortals of Meluha (Book 1 of the Shiva Trilogy), encouraged him to give up his career in financial services to focus on writing. Besides being an author, he is also an Indian-government diplomat, a host for a TV documentary series, and a film producer.

Amish is passionate about history, mythology and philosophy, finding beauty and meaning in all world religions. His books have sold more than 6 million copies and have been translated into over 20 languages. His Shiva Trilogy is the fastest-selling and his Ram Chandra Series the second fastest-selling book series in Indian publishing history.

PRAISE FOR THE AUTHOR

"[Amish's] writings have generated immense curiosity about India's rich past and culture." - Narendra Modi (Honourable Prime Minister of India)

"[Amish's book is] riveting, absorbing and informative." - Amitabh Bachchan (Actor and Living Legend)

"[Amish's] writing introduces the youth to ancient value systems while pricking and satisfying their curiosity ..." - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Spiritual Leader and Founder of the Art of Living Foundation)

"Thoughtful and deep, Amish, more than any author, represents the New India." - Vir Sanghvi (Senior Journalist and Columnist)

"Amish is India's biggest literary rockstar." - Shekhar Kapur (Award-Winning Film Director)

"[Amish is] one of the most original thinkers of his generation." - Arnab Goswami (Senior Journalist and MD, Republic TV)

'Amish has a fine eye for detail and a compelling narrative style.' - Dr Shashi Tharoor (Member of Parliament and Author)

"[Amish is] a deeply thoughtful mind with an unusual, original and fascinating view of the past." - Shekhar Gupta (Senior Journalist and Columnist)

"Amish is a literary phenomenon." - Anil Dharker (Senior Journalist & Author)

For reviews, excerpts, interviews and more information, please contact: shabnam.srivastava@harpercollins.co.in

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - In 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

This story is provided by PR Newswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor