Harsha Vardhan Agarwal is President-elect FICCI, will take up role on Nov 21

New Delhi [India], November 8 : The FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) has announced Harsha Vardhan Agarwal as President-Elect of FICCI, one of India's key industry bodies.

Agarwal is currently the Senior Vice President of FICCI.

He will succeed Anish Shah as President of the apex business chamber at the conclusion of the 97th Annual General Meeting, which will be held on November 21 in New Delhi.

Agarwal is a second-generation leader of the USD 3.1 bn diversified business conglomerate Emami Group.

He was awarded as one of India's Hottest Young Business Leaders in the prestigious 'FORTY UNDER 40' list by The Economic Times and Spencer Stuart in 2016.

With his extensive multi-functional knowledge and experience, Agarwal spearheads the FMCG business of the Group - Emami Limited as its Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

Agarwal is also a key member of the diversified Emami Group's strategic think-tank that drives the organisation's growth.

