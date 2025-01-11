Harshad Nalawade's 'Follower' to Release on March 21, 2025, Explores Belagavi Border Dispute

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 11: Harshad Nalawade's much-anticipated debut film, Follower, which had its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of Rotterdam, will be released in theaters on March 21, 2025. The film takes a deep dive into the long-standing and complex Belagavi border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, a region that has been at the center of territorial and linguistic tensions for decades. The city of Belagavi, with its significant Marathi-speaking population, has remained a contentious point of contention between the two states.

Follower offers a gripping narrative that explores the political and social dynamics of the dispute. The film follows a social media journalist who passionately advocates for Belagavi's inclusion in Maharashtra, rallying for pro-Marathi sentiments. Amidst this, a local leader reignites the decades-old controversy, triggering a chain of events that unravel the intricacies of identity, politics, and belonging. With its powerful storyline, the film offers a fresh perspective on the complex motivations behind regional disputes.

The inspiration for the film comes from Nalawade's personal experiences growing up in Belagavi, where he witnessed the ongoing conflict firsthand. Having interacted with both Marathi and Kannada communities, Nalawade brings a unique and authentic perspective to the narrative. Through Follower, he seeks to explore the deeper reasons that fuel such intense disagreements over identity and territoriality.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Raghu Basarimarad, Donna Munshi, and Harshad Nalawade himself in a cameo role. Shot primarily in Marathi and Kannada, with select Hindi dialogues, the multilingual approach reflects the linguistic diversity of the region.

Follower is produced by OrangePixel Studios and Visica Films, in collaboration with Humara Media Labs and Causality Films Production. The production team includes Maulik Sharma as editor, Saket Gyani as the director of photography, and a team of producers: Vinay Mishra, Preety Ali, Pratik Moitro, Anubhav KR, Pallavi Rohatgi, Maulik Sharma, Charulata Maitra, Harshad Nalawade, and Raghavan Bharadwaj. Co-produced by Charan Suvarna and associate producer Abhishek Gautam, the film is a collaborative effort driven by Nalawade and his college friends, who make up the majority of the crew.

With its March 2025 release, Follower is poised to initiate important conversations surrounding regional disputes and offer a cinematic perspective on a deeply-rooted issue.

