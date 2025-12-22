Harshal Ghuge shines in India's triumph at the Roll Ball World Cup

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Income Tax Assistant Harshal Somnath Ghuge played a key role in India's victorious campaign at the 7th Roll Ball World Cup which concluded in Dubai, delivering consistent performances as the Indian men's team clinched the title after a thrill.

India dominated the league stage with emphatic victories, defeating Saudi Arabia 16-1 and Brazil 11-2, before receiving a walkover against DR Congo. Harshal made an immediate impact in the group matches, scoring four goals against Saudi Arabia and three goals against Brazil, setting the tone for India's attacking dominance early in the tournament.

The Indian team continued its commanding form in the knockout stages. In the quarterfinals, India outclassed Pakistan 17-5, with Harshal contributing two crucial goals. The semifinal saw India overcome Egypt 6-2 in a disciplined performance, where Harshal played a pivotal role in build-up play despite not scoring.

The final turned into a high-octane contest as India edged past Kenya 11-10 in a thrilling summit clash. Rising to the occasion, Harshal delivered one of his finest performances of the tournament, netting three goals in the final to help India secure the World Cup title.

Hailing from Shevgaon in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, Harshal's journey from a small town to World Cup glory continues to inspire young athletes across the country. Since taking up Roll Ball in 2008, he has represented Maharashtra over ten times at senior nationals and has now added a World Cup triumph to his growing list of international achievements. In recognition of his sporting excellence, Harshal was appointed as an Income Tax Assistant with the Mumbai Income Tax Department under the sports quota in July 2024.

Speaking after India's triumph, Harshal said, "Winning the World Cup for India is a dream come true. Every goal, every match was about playing for the team and the country. I am grateful to my family, coaches, mentors and the Income Tax Department for their constant support throughout this journey. I would also like to give my sincere thanks to the Maharashtra Roll Ball Association and Roll Ball Federation of India for giving me such an opportunity."

India's World Cup victory marks a significant milestone for Indian Roll ball, with players like Harshal Ghuge leading the charge and strengthening the nation's presence on the global stage.

