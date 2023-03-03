Harshita Shetty’s BizBash Entertainment is thrilled to announce “Holi Cow” witnessing Divine, Sukhvinder Singh & Many More this Holi

New Delhi (India), March 3: The lockdown phase had seen a big low as far as on-ground events and musical shows. However, now that things have gradually come back to normal, the events industry is witnessing a boom yet again.

Having said that, none of these events is to be as big as this one Holi celebration! Yes, you read that right!

Well, we are talking about an amazing lineup of musicians and artists who are to come together for the show of a lifetime. We are talking about artists like Sukhwinder Singh, Divine, Gully gang, RROMEO, DJ Ashley, Jkay. Holi Cow!!

Apart from the Superhit Musician, we will also witness the lead pair of Rajkumar Santoshi’s next upcoming BadBoy Amrin & Namashi Chakraborty. Grooving to their Movie’s latest release, “Tera Hua”, & announcing their release Date of the Movie in the Event.

Well, we aren’t exclaiming, but the pun is clearly intended because that’s the name of the event, which has been a phenomenal success in Pune for six consecutive years, and artists like BPraak, Divine, and DJ Chetas have worked with us. In 2023, the music, the moves, and the masti will be brought here to Mumbai by Biz Bash.

We spoke to the Biz Bash founder, and she told us this would be the biggest Holi celebration the economic capital has ever witnessed; BizBash Entertainment is thrilled to announce Divine and Sukhwinder Singh for our launch this Holi. As perfect embodiments of the energy that we stand for, all the artists performing will bring a fresh hit of colour to the Mumbai stage. We are dedicated to creating experiences like never before, and this Holi event will be just the first of several events that define the new standard”. Harshita Shetty, Founder & Managing Director, Biz Bash Entertainment

There you go, featuring some of the music industry’s biggest names; this event is to be held on the 7th of March 2023 at MMRDA GROUND, BKC.

We do have a strong premonition that this will surely be an unforgettable experience.

