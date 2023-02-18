Haryana International Film Festival to hold its Sixth Edition at Karnal from March 15th-19th, 2023

The Haryana International Film Festival, founded by festival director Dharmender Dangi and his friends, has announced that its sixth edition will be held in Karnal from March 15th to March 19th, 2023. With Manoj Bajpai, Satish Kaushik, and Rahul Dholkia among the 50 celebrities who have attended previous festivals, this year's event promises to be another star-studded extravaganza. The festival has named Teamology Softech And Media Services as its official digital PR partner in order to strengthen its online presence and engage audiences worldwide.

The Haryana International Film Festival was the brainchild of Dharmender Dangi, who has an illustrious career in theatre and TV serials as a writer, director, and producer. His passion for Haryanvi cinema and culture led him to establish this platform in September 2016, to promote the local film industry and create a space for young, talented actors to showcase their skills. Since then, the festival has grown in popularity and has become an annual fixture for the people of Haryana.

This year's festival will include a special attraction called Phuljhari, which will showcase Haryanvi culture. The exhibition will feature traditional cuisine, attire, and antiques, as well as folk dances, Kavi Sammelan, and other cultural performances. On March 17, the festival will also host an international seminar at which Indian research scholars will present their papers.

Speaking about the festival, Dharmender Dangi said, "The Haryana International Film Festival was established to provide a platform for the promotion of Haryanvi cinema, and I am proud to say that we have been successful in achieving our mission. The festival has brought together the film fraternity of Haryana, and we have witnessed the growth of the local film industry over the years. Our goal is to take Haryanvi cinema to the international stage, and we are committed to providing opportunities for young actors to showcase their talents and learn the craft of filmmaking."

The festival has also piqued the interest of well-known Indian actors such as Yashpal Sharma, who has been a vocal supporter of the initiative since its inception. Other prominent actors, including Pawan Malhotra, Shweta Menon, and Meghna Malik, have already confirmed their attendance.

The Haryana International Film Festival has been instrumental in promoting Haryanvi cinema, and the local film industry has grown significantly over the years. The festival has brought together filmmakers, actors, and other industry experts, and it has evolved into a learning and growth platform.

The festival team is pledged to take this drive forward and is planning to establish a film-making school in the future to provide opportunities for youngsters to learn the craft of filmmaking at a nominal fee.

The Haryana International Film Festival promises to be an exciting event, and Dharmendra Dangi and his team are looking eagerly forward to welcoming their guests to this celebration of Haryanvi cinema and culture.

Submission form for the festival is open, the last for submission is 20th February. Those interested in applying are requested to fill up this form. https://forms.gle/27NszbfFA4NfPaWx6

