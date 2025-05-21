Hashed Emergent and Aptos Foundation Join Forces to Boost Web3 Innovation in India

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 21: Aptos Foundation, dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the high-performance Aptos blockchain, and Hashed Emergent, a Web3 venture capital firm, have announced today a strategic partnership that aims to catalyze the growth of India's dynamic Web3 ecosystem, especially across the sectors of consumer apps, DeFi, gaming, and Web3 infrastructure.

Building on their existing collaboration, the two organizations will continue to introduce initiatives, starting with the newly launched Aptos Accelerator - India program, and support founders to build and scale their projects. The partnership highlights Aptos Foundation's on-going commitment to advancing Web3 adoption in India by providing local founders with resources, infrastructure, and access to the global ecosystem.

"India's Web3 community stands among the world's most vibrant and fastest-growing ecosystems, representing an exceptional talent pool that extends beyond crypto into the broader tech landscape," said Ash Pampati, Head of Ecosystem at Aptos Foundation. "This partnership with Hashed Emergent represents a significant milestone in our mission to foster Web3 innovation and grow the Aptos ecosystem in India. By combining Aptos' ecosystem-agnostic infrastructure with Hashed Emergent's proven track record in identifying promising projects, we're creating a powerful launchpad for the brightest minds in India to build scalable, user-centric Web3 solutions."

"At Hashed Emergent, we have always believed that India will lead the next wave of Web3 innovation," said Tak Lee, CEO and Managing Partner of Hashed Emergent. "What excites us most about collaborating with Aptos Foundation is their builder-first mindset and their deep, enduring commitment to India. Together, we offer founders real capital, strategic mentorship, and seamless integration into a global ecosystem, providing a faster, stronger path to scale."

The Aptos Accelerator - India program will be the first flagship initiative under this strategic partnership, marking a significant advancement in the broader mission to build long-term infrastructure, networks, and opportunities for Aptos-native projects and the wider Indian Web3 ecosystem. Through this program, founders will have the opportunity to pitch their products in auditions held in major Indian cities. Selected projects will benefit from mentorship, funding, access to subject matter experts, workshops and additional support to accelerate their growth.

Key dates of the Aptos Accelerator - India program are as follows:

* Registration Opens: May 21, 2025

* Auditions for Selected Teams: Starting from June 7, 2025

* Formal Launch of the Accelerator Program: July 7, 2025

* Demo Day (featuring the inaugural cohort's projects): August 2, 2025

For more details and latest updates, please visit aptosaccelerator.com

This deepening engagement builds upon the existing initiatives of Aptos Foundation and Hashed Emergent, which include co-hosted developer workshops, ecosystem events, and the Aptos Foundation's title sponsorship of India Blockchain Week (IBW) Conference, India's premier platform for Web3 collaboration.

Since its inception in 2022, Hashed Emergent has invested over $20 million across 30+ portfolio companies, demonstrating a proven track record in identifying and scaling promising Web3 projects. Strategic partnership with Aptos Foundation further amplifies this momentum, showcasing a shared commitment to fostering innovation, building resilient ecosystems, and driving meaningful blockchain adoption across India and beyond.

