HaveUs AeroTech becomes first MRO in India to receive DGCA approval for ULD and Pallets

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: On the auspicious ocassion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Lodhi, HaveUs AeroTech is thrilled to announced that we have achieved a major milestone by becoming the first MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) in India to receive Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) CAR 145 approval for Unit Load Devices (ULD) and Pallets.

A ULD is a removable aircraft part, such as a pallet and net combination or a container, that holds cargo, baggage, or mail. It is essential for flight safety as they restrain loads and protect the aircraft structure and systems during flight.

Why does a ULD need certification?

An aircraft ULD is a device for grouping and restraining cargo, mail and baggage for air transport. It is either an aircraft container or a combination of an aircraft pallet and an aircraft pallet net. Aircraft ULD is designed to be directly restrained by the aircraft Cargo Loading System (CLS). And because the aircraft CLS directly interfaces with the aircraft ULD, the unit load device becomes part of the aircraft's structure during flight and is therefore regulated, as any other aircraft component, in order to ensure flight safety under all foreseeable circumstances. The design, testing, manufacturing, operations as well as maintenance and repair of the unit load device are all subject to the safety and airworthiness requirements from the civil aviation authorities.

Speaking on this milestone achievement MD and CEO, HaveUs AeroTech, Anshul Bhargava said: "We are embarking on a long journey to make India self-reliant (atmanirbhar) in MRO capabilities and this is a part of our long-term plan. I am nothing short of thrilled to become the first MRO in India to get this approval. We have received this approval for our recently-expanded Delhi facility as of now, very soon we will try and get the DGCA approval for the Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkatta facilities too."

To perform ULD maintenance, an MRO needs to be certified under CAR 145 regulations, which are aligned with international standards like ICAO and EASA. The regulatory approval was a rigorous process recalls Bhargava with stringent norms like - ULDs must be able to withstand the loads required during extreme flight conditions and must be able to restrain the loads and protect the aircraft structure and systems etc. "HaveUs AeroTech came out with flying colours," Bhargava recalls proudly.

Apart from this, HaveUs AeroTech is planning to expand its operations on a pan-India scale eyeing the lucrative MRO market and its rising demand in India. "With airlines like Air India and IndiGo expanding their routes and ordering new aircraft, it is obvious that the maintenance demand will go through the roof in coming years. We are getting ourselves geared for the upcoming MRO demand," added Bhargava.

The MRO recently commissioned a spares warehouse near Bengaluru airport along with expanding its Delhi MRO facility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor