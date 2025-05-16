HDB Financial Services Wins "The Great Indian BFSI Award" for "Marketing Campaign of the Year 2025" for Pro Kabaddi League

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: HDB Financial Services (HDBFS) is pleased to announce that it has won the prestigious "The Great Indian BFSI Award" for "Marketing Campaign of the Year 2025" for its high-impact, emotionally resonant campaign for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The jury consisted of stalwarts from the BFSI sector to identify & award the best in class campaigns.

Driven by the spirit of 'Jeet Pakki,' the campaign echoed with the aspirations of millions across India. It reinforced HDBFS's commitment to empowering individuals with financial solutions that enable them to pursue their goals with confidence and determination.

With "Jeet Pakki", the campaign struck a deep chord with audiences, celebrating not just the thrill of the game, but the grit behind every goal. This award is more than a win for HDBFS; it's a celebration of every dreamer who chooses to move forward, backed by the right partner.

On the occasion, Mr. Anand Bhatia, Chief Data and Analytics Officer of HDB Financial Services said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. 'Jeet Pakki' is more than a tag line, It is promise to our customers, it is a movement to inspire and enable. This award is a testament to the collective effort of our team and our unwavering belief in the spirit of Bharat."

The campaign, which ran alongside the thrilling action of the PKL season, featured multi-platform engagement, storytelling that resonated with viewers across the country, and festive offers designed to help customers take confident financial steps. From Consumer Durable and Personal Loans to Two-Wheeler, Business, and Gold Loans, HDBFS rolled out a host of solutions to empower everyday champions.

As we celebrate this recognition, HDBFS remains dedicated to empowering dreams, driving progress, and continuing to support individuals in achieving their goals. Because when ambition meets opportunityJeet is always Pakki.

