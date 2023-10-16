HDFC ERGO reiterates its commitment on making health insurance Accessible, Affordable and Convenient with launch of 6 new products and 2 service upgrades

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurance company, has launched path-breaking suite of health insurance products and services to make health insurance Accessible, Affordable and Convenient. These health solutions and services, which are meticulously designed to address the evolving needs and aspirations of Indian citizens, will elevate the convenience and accessibility in India's health insurance sector.

With the rising cost of healthcare across India and health-related uncertainties caused by the recent COVID pandemic, it has become even more necessary to have comprehensive health insurance coverages and stay protected. In background of this emerging need, HDFC ERGO has unveiled a range of new products and services, which aims to open up a new dimension in the health insurance sector and provide the customers greater accessibility to health care facilities not only in India but also abroad. The company has launched key upgrades to its existing Optima Secure product, which also happens to be one of the most preferred products for the health insurance customers in India.

The Company has also introduced new service upgrades, which will address the key issues faced by the customers during their cashless hospitalisation, and thereby provide a greater convenience for the customers.

Speaking on the launch, Parthanil Ghosh, President-Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, "As a 'Customer First' organisation and a leading insurer in India, we at HDFC ERGO consider it as our responsibility to encourage our customers to stay protected with health insurance solutions. Continued with our efforts to fulfil this aspiration, we recognised the need to enhance our current health insurance plans and services, so as to make health insurance more accessible, affordable and convenient. We understand that today's customers look for customised solutions instead of one-size-fits-all approach, and our newly launched health solutions address this need. We believe that our innovative and customisable features of our products and services will deepen the 'trust' of the Indian citizens towards health insurance, and act as an impetus in insurance inclusion within the country."

The New Products at a Glance:

1. Optima Secure: Enhancements

- Global plans : One can now get treatment anywhere on the globe.

- An industry first initiative, providing an option to cover travel expenses of a person supporting the insured at the time of need

- New deductible options : Higher deductibles up to 5 lakhs, to further lower the premium as a part of the base policy. This feature also comes with an option to reinstate the full cover after 5 years of policy period or 50 years of age, whichever happens later.

- Individual Personal Accident Rider : Add-on cover which provides lumpsum pay out in case of Accidental Death, Permanent Total Disablement and Permanent Partial Disablement

- Special discount for NRIs : The Company is also launching for the first time in the country, special discounts up to 40% for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs); this will be available for NRIs from the 3rd week of November

2. Optima Wellbeing: An OPD subscription with end-to-end cashless mode

- An industry first initiative to avail unlimited tele & in-person consultations, and free home sample collections

- Discounts up to 40% on Diagnostics and Medicines

- Cashless ecosystem

This product will be launched first in Mumbai, and will soon be extended to the other cities

3. My: Health Koti Suraksha

- An enhanced personal accident insurance with higher sum insured up to Rs. 5 crores

- Coverage against Accidental Death, Permanent Total Disablement and Permanent Partial Disablement

4. Explorer: A revamped travel insurance

- Coverage: Insures Health Emergencies, Flight Mishaps and various In-Trip crisis

- Tailor made plans: Covers varied target segments from value seekers to premium buyers

- All-in-one: Family coverage in a single policy

First-of-its-kind Services for Cashless Claims in India

1. Early discharge from hospitals

- Seamless discharge process for cashless hospitalisation - Customers need not wait for long approval procedures during their discharge, and can be released as soon as the hospital signs the discharge summary for patients undergoing cashless hospitalisation

This facility is currently available with 25 network hospitals located at 16 cities from across 14 states of India, and will be extended to other cities soon

2. Per-approved cashless facilities for all chronic patients

- Approval at one go for chronic patients - The patients undergoing cashless hospitalisation for chronic diseases like chemotherapy, dialysis and radiotherapy can now avail single approval to avail cashless hospitalisation for multiple times for the same ailment at the same health care facility

Both the above service features are being introduced for the first time by any insurer in India and is expected to provide peace of mind to the family members of the policyholders undergoing treatment for such chronic diseases.

Founded in the year 2002, HDFC ERGO has been consistently bringing in innovative tech-enabled health insurance products and solutions to provide convenience and ease to its customers. Recently the company unveiled insurance led eco-system 'here.', a unique one-stop platform, one of the propositions of which is addressing customers' anxiety on health care and providing them with credible information on this space.

Also, the company is among the pioneers in India to introduce interest free instalment-based health insurance, alleviating the financial burden on policyholders. The company's extensive network of over 12,000 cashless health care providers assures hassle-cashless treatment to its policyholders. With a remarkable claim settlement ratio of 99% for accident and health claims in FY 23, the company underscores its commitment to democratise insurance and deliver efficient and hyper-personalised customer-centric services.

About HDFC ERGO:

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited was promoted by erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC), India's premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Munich Re Group. Consequent to the implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation of HDFC with and into HDFC Bank Limited (Bank), one of India's leading private sector banks, the Company has become a subsidiary of the Bank. HDFC ERGO is the second largest non-life insurance company in the Private Sector as on 31st March 2023 based on gross premium garnered. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience. The company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with ~94% of retail policies issued digitally. HDFC ERGO's technology platform has empowered the customers to avail 69% of the services digitally on a 24x7 basis with ~19% of the customer requests serviced by Artificial Intelligence-based tools. In FY23, the company has issued 1.22 crore policies and has settled ~50 lakhs claims. The Company has an active data base of 1.5+ crore customers. HDFC ERGO is present in 496 districts of the country through their 215 branches, 10,000+ employees and 1.8 lakhs agents and channel partners.

HDFC ERGO offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and milestone to ensure consumers are serviced in real-time.

