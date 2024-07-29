Headrush by W.i.S.H. is a pair of rose tinted glasses you never want to take off!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: W.i.S.H. dropped their fourth single, "Headrush" today, and it's a summer bop. This vibrant, feel-good, flirty track captures the thrilling rush of budding romance, set against the backdrop of a sunlit beach and ocean breeze.

Transporting the listeners into a rose-tinted, magical world, "Headrush" is the celebration of new love. The song lyrics, penned by the W.i.S.H. girls - Ri, Zo, Sim and Suchi along with Mikey McCleary and his team, are catchy and relatable. The track opens with a delicate guitar riff, which sets a romantic and carefree tone, perfectly complimented by the harmonious vocals of W.i.S.H.. The chorus bursts with infectious energy, bringing to life a soundtrack that feels like a sun-kissed adventure, where love feels as endless as the horizon.

Sharing their excitement for the new single, W.I.S.H., expressed, "'Headrush' is all about that thrilling moment when you first fall for someone and your heart feels like it's on a rollercoaster ride. We wanted to capture the exhilarating rush and playful excitement that happens when you feel the attraction. It's a celebration of those special moments when everything feels fresh and new, and we're excited to share that feeling with our listeners. We hope this song brings a burst of joy and vibrant energy into their life, while adding a touch of sunshine to their day."

Renowned composer & song writer Mikey McCleary, the creative force behind the band added, "Working with W.i.S.H. has always been an absolute delight because of their incredible creativity and infectious enthusiasm. We aimed to create a track that resonates with the excitement of a fresh, youthful crush and brings a smile to everyone's face. The combination of vibrant pop beats with a dreamy, sunlit feel brings the song to life, making it a perfect anthem for anyone looking to relive the magic of their young romance."

Since the captivating debut of W.i.S.H. in March 2024, they have enchanted listeners with their dynamic performances and catchy tunes. Their previous singles "Lazeez," "Therapy," and "Galti" have amassed millions of streams, earning them a loyal and enthusiastic fan-base, also known as 'WiSHSTARS.'

Listen to Headrush here by W.I.S.H. - https://smi.lnk.to/Headrush

About Sony Music:

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company that has on its roster a rich and storied history of iconic artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears and today's superstars like Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Khalid, pan-Indian superstar Raftaar, pop sensation AKASA, new age artists like OAFF-Savera, Mitraz, Talwiinder and South India's biggest acts like Anirudh, A.R. Rahman, GV Prakash, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman S, Vivek-Mervin, Darbuka Siva and Ghibran including several decades-long relationships with Dharma Productions, Maddock Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, Vishesh Films, Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International. Seven Screen Studio, The Route, Mythri Movie Makers, Vyjayanthi Movies and SVCC among others. On offer is a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history spread across multiple genres, languages, and geographies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor