Healing Hospital Chandigarh Achieves Groundbreaking Success in Sleep Apnea Surgery for High BMI Patient

Chandigarh [India], September 10: Healing Hospital Chandigarh, a NABH-accredited institution in Sector 34, continues to set new standards in innovative treatments for sleep apnea. Dr Lovkesh Mittal, Head of the Department of Ear, Nose, Throat, and Sleep Apnea Surgery, recently achieved a remarkable breakthrough in treating a high-risk patient with severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and a BMI of 48, a milestone in the treatment of high BMI patients who typically face complications with surgical interventions.

The patient, weighing 150 kg and hailing from the NCR region, had struggled for years with the discomfort of CPAP therapy. After a detailed evaluation by Dr Mittal and the anaesthesia team, it was determined that the patient could be cleared for surgery, despite the global consensus that sleep apnea surgery poses increased risks for individuals with a BMI over 40. Following careful pre-surgical analysis and consultation, the surgery was successfully performed, marking a major victory for both the medical team and the patient.

The surgical intervention focused on identifying and addressing the obstructive sites in the patient's airway, which were causing significant drops in oxygen levels during sleep. Dr Mittal explains, "Once the diagnosis of sleep apnea is confirmed through an overnight sleep study, we use endoscopy to find the root causes of airway obstruction. This patient, like many others, was able to understand clearly what was happening in their body and why surgical treatment was the best option."

Remarkably, after just three days of close monitoring, without the need for an ICU stay, the patient was discharged. Post-surgery, the patient has already reported substantial improvements, including a significant reduction in snoring and choking events. "With improved oxygenation, the patient's metabolism has accelerated, and they have already begun losing weight. By the second follow-up on day 10, the patient was nearly symptom-free and is now focused on reaching a healthier BMI," added Dr Mittal.

This case is a testament to Healing Hospital Chandigarh's dedication to offering the best possible care for patients with complex and challenging cases of sleep apnea. "As a team, we are always ready to take on challenging cases and deliver results that significantly improve the quality of life for our patients," stated Dr Mittal, who brings over 10 years of expertise in the field of sleep apnea surgery.

Patients with symptoms like loud snoring, nighttime choking, or daytime sleepiness are encouraged to seek comprehensive evaluations at Healing Hospital Chandigarh. The hospital offers overnight sleep studies, endoscopy, and tailored surgical interventions to treat sleep apnea at the root, making it a leading center for sleep apnea surgery in India.

