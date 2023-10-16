Health Minister Rushikesh Patel inaugurates Genexplore Diagnostics’ new an advance genetic laboratory

called “Genexplore Diagnostic and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd.” was unveiled by Shri Rushikeshbhai Patel at Shyamal cross road, Ahmedabad. He dedicated this ultra modern facility for general public with the hope of bringing world-class techniques of genome sequencing for medical utility. Genexplore Diagnostics inaugurates new advanced laboratory

Located near Shyamal crossroads, the state-of-the-art laboratory is set to revolutionise genetic testing and research in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 16: Genexplore Diagnostics & Research Centre, the best diagnostic centre and the most trusted clinical genetic centre in Ahmedabad, inaugurated its state-of-the-art advanced laboratory marking a significant milestone in the field of genetic diagnostics.

Genexplore Diagnostics & Research Centre is celebrating a decade of providing invaluable genetic services. Located near Shyamal crossroads, the new laboratory is all set to revolutionise genetic testing and research in the city.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel was the chief guest on the occasion. Ahmedabad East MP Hasmukh Patel, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, and MLAs Dr. Hasmukh Patel, Amit Shah, Babusinh Yadav, and Dinesh Kushwah, and other distinguished guests also graced the inauguration ceremony.

In his address, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, “Every year, thousands of children are born in India with various congenital malformations and genetic disorders, such as G6PD deficiency, Down syndrome, beta-thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia, and amino acid disorders. The government of Gujarat has started an OPD at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for screening genetic disorders and early detection and diagnosis. The facilities in this new laboratory will complement our efforts for early diagnosis, better treatments, and improved outcomes for patients.”

Dr. Alpesh Patel and Dr. Shiva Shankaran Chettiar, directors of the centre who are also serving in Indian Red cross and B J Medical College for service to public by providing genetic counselling. Under the guidance of honarable health minister a OPD for general public and unaffordable patients is being operated at B J Medical campus on Tuesday and Friday.

Dr. Alpesh Patel and Dr. Shiva Shankaran Chettiar, directors of Genexplore Diagnostics and Research Centre said, “The opening of our advanced laboratory is a significant step forward in the field of genetic diagnostics and will enhance our ability to diagnose a wide range of genetic conditions. The cutting-edge genetic diagnostics will play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare and improving the lives of individuals affected by genetic disorders. Infertility, cancer and lifestyle disorders are on rise in alarming rate, which need to be early and precisely diagnosed. Molecular diagnosis is only suited method to help clinician take treatment call and help the patients. Globaly after covid-19 epidemic genetic testing has become accepted and irreplaceable”

The new laboratory boasts a comprehensive range of facilities and clinical services. Some of the facilities at the laboratory include Karyotyping, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridisation (FISH), DNA/RNA extraction and storage, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Sanger Sequencing, Microarray, and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). With these state of art technologies, the centre is committed to deliver precise diagnosis to infertility, cancer, neurological disorder patients.

The clinical services at the laboratory include Cytogenetic Services such as Karyotyping analysis, FISH analysis, and Chromosomal Microarray, Molecular Diagnosis Services related to single gene disorders and infectious diseases, and Advanced Genomic Services such as Microarray analysis and Next Generation Sequencing. With these state of art technologies, the centre is committed to deliver precise diagnosis to infertility, cancer, neurological disorder patients.

Genexplore’s advanced laboratory will also offer a host of research services including Genomic Services such as Sanger Sequencing, Microarray and Next Generation Sequencing, In Vivo such as acute/sub-acute studies, toxicity studies and functional assay, besides, In Vitro services such as cell line based assay, anticancer assay, and biocompatibility assay.

Recurrent pregnancy loss, congenital anomalies, cancer, infertility, neurological disorders, muscular impairments and other rare genetic diseases are associated with genetic changes in affected individuals. These genetic changes can be studied at GeneXplore Diagnositc and Research Centre. At this centre single cell study from one or few cells of embryo is carried out to evaluated to select the best suited embryo for implantation, thus increasing the success rate of IVF.

It is estimated that every year, 4.95 lakh children with congenital malformations are born in the country. Around 3.9 lakh are born with G6PD deficiency, 21,400 with Down syndrome, 9,000 with beta-thalassemia, 5,200 with sickle cell anaemia, and 9,760 with amino acid disorders.

Genexplore Diagnostics & Research Centre invites healthcare professionals and the public to explore the possibilities offered by their advanced laboratory.

