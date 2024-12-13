Healthy Planet TGA Early Years, Noida Crowned India's Number One Pre school

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13: Healthy Planet TGA Early Years in Noida has been recognised as India's number one pre school in the esteemed Cfore Pre school Rankings 2024. Praised for its pioneering approach to early childhood education, the school has set a new standard in providing a holistic and enriching environment for young learners.

Situated on an expansive 40,000-square-foot campus, designed for only 180 students, Healthy Planet TGA Early Years offers a distinctive learning environment. The campus features five nature-inspired play areas and a co-working space for parents, enabling them to stay close to their children while working. The school's cutting-edge air purification system maintains excellent Air Quality Index (AQI) across the year ensuring a healthy and safe atmosphere for children.

With a student-to-teacher ratio of 6:1, the pre school prioritises personalised attention for every child. Its child-led learning philosophy encourages pupils to explore their interests while being guided by highly skilled mentors. This approach fosters independence, creativity, and curiosity, essential for early childhood development.

The Healthy Planet Learning Lab, a state-of-the-art education research initiative, has collaborated with 220 schools worldwide over the past year. It has hosted workshops on early brain research, multidimensional literacy, and dynamic learning spaces, influencing educational practices globally. Dr Arunabh Singh, Co-founder of Healthy Planet TGA Early Years, shared that, "Our pre school is uniquely designed to nurture a holistic learning community. By blending thoughtfully curated spaces with an open-ended curriculum, we empower children to take charge of their learning journey. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional early childhood education."

The Cfore Pre school Rankings evaluated schools across ten key parameters, highlighting the excellence of Healthy Planet TGA Early Years across Teacher Competence and Relationship; Pedagogy and Relevant Curriculum; Leadership/Governance; Teacher Care and Growth Environment; Personalised Education; Parent's Participation and Education: Strong partnerships with parents through communication, workshops, and collaborative activities; Learning Environment: Safe, clean, and creatively designed spaces that inspire exploration and hands-on learning; Infrastructure & Facilities; Social-Emotional Intelligence and Return on Investment (ROI)/Money's Worth.

The Cfore Pre school Rankings assessed schools on these parameters and recognised exceptional institutions. The top 10 pre schools included Podar Prep, Mumbai, Indus Early Learning Centres, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, Shikshantar Pre school, Gurugram, Serra International Pre school, Delhi.

These schools, along with Healthy Planet Early Years, represent the forefront of early childhood education in India, driving innovation and excellence in foundational learning. Healthy Planet Early Years' achievement underscores the growing importance of quality early years education in shaping children's futures. Its dedication to fostering creativity, independence, and family engagement positions it as a trailblazer, inspiring other institutions to reimagine their approach to early learning.

