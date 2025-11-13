HEC Infra Projects Limited Delivers Impressive Q2 FY26 Results: Revenue Jumps 97 Percent, Net Profit Surges 82 Percent

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 13: HEC Infra Projects Limited (HEC, The Company), (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), one of the leading players in the infrastructure sector, specializing in extra high voltage transmission and distribution projects have announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights Q2 FY26

Total Income of ₹ 40.82 Cr, YoY growth of 96.84%

EBITDA of ₹ 3.86 Cr, YoY growth of 105.69%

EBITDA Margin of 9.45%, YoY growth of 45 Bps

Net Profit of ₹ 2.23 Cr, YoY growth of 82.10%

EPS of ₹ 2.06, YoY growth of 70.25%

Financial Highlights H1 FY26

Total Income of ₹ 68.74 Cr, YoY growth of 76.28%

EBITDA of ₹ 6.47 Cr, YoY growth of 94.94%

EBITDA Margin of 9.41%, YoY growth of 90 Bps

Net Profit of ₹ 3.56 Cr, YoY growth of 72.88%

EPS of ₹ 3.29, YoY growth of 62.07%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra Projects Limited said, “We are pleased to share another quarter of healthy growth, reflecting our continued operational strength and execution capabilities. During Q2 FY26, total income nearly doubled year-on-year to ₹40.82 Cr, driven by improved project execution and steady order inflows. EBITDA grew by 106%, while net profit rose by 82%, underscoring enhanced operational efficiency and cost discipline.

During the quarter, we secured five new projects with a cumulative order value of ₹62.53 Cr, further reinforcing our presence in the infrastructure and energy domains. We remain committed to timely project delivery, quality excellence, and prudent financial management. Our growing order pipeline and strong client relationships position us well to sustain momentum and deliver consistent long-term value to our stakeholders.”

Key Operational Highlights

EPC Order – M/s BGP Infra Private Limited Secured a ₹ 28.75 Cr EPC contract for setting up a 66 kV substation at the Borosil end along with 66 kV underground cable works.

Completion timeline: 12 months. Multiple Orders – Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Awarded combined contracts worth ₹ 26.63 Cr across Central, North West and South Zones. Scope includes augmentation, upgradation and new construction of water distribution stations with integrated civil, electrical, mechanical and instrumentation works.

Project timelines range from 8 to 36 months. Battery Energy Storage Project – M/s Advait Energy Transitions Limited Bagged a ₹ 7.15 Cr EPC order for implementing a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Execution period: 12 months.

