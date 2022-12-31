There is a major announcement for Hercules Hoists Limited, a Bajaj Group company popularly known as Indef. It is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, sales, service, distribution, and marketing of mechanical hoists, electric chain hoists, wire rope hoists, cranes, and other material handling equipment.

Indef has undergone a change in the brand identity capitalizing the opportunity of bringing uniformity across all companies driven by Bajaj Group.

Talking about the same, the President & CEO, Amit Bhalla mentioned, "We're thrilled to unveil our fresh new brand identity. While this is a significant change, our fundamental convictions, such as customer needs being our first priority, ensuring best-in-class product quality & service support, and always delivering value driven by performance, have not altered and will only strengthen from here. Over the last few months, we have poured our hearts and souls into creating a new image that would accurately depict who we are, at our core as a team. With standard type, refined colors, and our most distinctive component, the logo, it will now have an enhanced professional, youthful, and assured new appearance."

From harboring a simple dream of becoming a provider of high-quality, truly Indian material handling solutions to becoming the national market leaders, Indef has journeyed far and long. Right from our incorporation in 1962 till the present day, innovation, excellence, service and customer focus have been some of the key pillars that have carried us thus far and we only aim to take this legacy forward.

Bajaj Indef is also an expression of Indef's strong foundation and long-term vision, which has been built over the last 60 years on the principles of integrity, honesty, transparency, and Bajaj Group's legacy of 96 years. The stability and trust that comes with this rich experience meshes perfectly with the brand's desire to always remain current in order to face changing times.

Together Bajaj Indef bridges the past and present and gives Indef a rich heritage, reflecting a sense of balance and continuity.

To sum up the article, we can say "Brand Indef is now Bajaj Indef". You can visit www.indef.com for more details about the company.

