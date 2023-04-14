Here come the new megastars in the two wheeler industry- ELESCO V1 and V2 ex showroom price starting from Rs 69,999/

New Delhi [India], April 14 (/GPRC): Elesco, a leading brand in electric scooters, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of innovative and eco-friendly electric scooters.

With a mission to revolutionize the way we commute, Elesco has designed a range of electric scooters that are not only stylish but also affordable and sustainable. Featuring the latest in electric motor technology, Elesco's scooters are equipped with powerful batteries that offer longer ranges and faster charging times than traditional scooters.

Manhar Sawhney, Director, Elesco says "We are thrilled to introduce Elesco to the market, Our electric scooters are not only designed to make commuting more efficient and cost-effective, but also to reduce our carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future."

Elesco's electric scooters are perfect for both urban commuters and leisure riders, providing a comfortable and effortless ride with minimal noise and zero emissions. With a top speed of up to 70kmph and 90kmph and a range of up to 100 kms+ on a single charge, Elesco V1 and V2 scooters offer a convenient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional modes of transportation.

In addition to their sleek design and high-performance capabilities, Elesco's electric scooters also come with a range of safety features, including LED lights, disc brakes, and a tubular steel frame.

Rounaq Juneja, Director, Elesco mentioned that "We are committed to providing our customers with the highest-quality electric scooters on the market, "Our focus on sustainability, affordability, and safety sets us apart from other brands in the industry."

