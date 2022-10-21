Here is how Mr. Pravesh Dhull’s MVTS India and Holidays By Maitri Are Making Tourism Easy

October 21: MVTS India and Holidays By Maitri, International travel always excites us and when it comes to countries like Dubai, the excitement multiplies. It is a dream for most of us to travel and visit countries around the world. But when we finally make a plan for a trip to our dream destination, it’s a ‘ Dream Come True ‘ moment but what bothers us even then is the most irritating visa process as it includes a lot of documentation and complex procedures.

Below are the common challenges faced by people when applying for a Dubai Visa

Application Procedure

Many of us are confused with the application procedure as there is no proper guidance on the same. This leads to delays in the Visa process and wastes our time

Types of Visa

There are multiple types of visas issued by the Dubai Government based on the purpose of the visit. Travellers, especially those who are travelling for the first time, find it very confusing to choose the right type of visa.

Document Requirements

All documents must be ready before applying for a visa as these will be used to approve the application.. But unfortunately, many are not aware of all the requirements which put them into trouble at the last minute.

Lack of Proper Guidance

Another important issue faced by Dubai Visa applicants is the lack of proper guidance who can guide them with the procedures and formalities. This also results in problems.

But let these challenges not worry you anymore as MVTS India, founded by Parvesh Dhull, will make your visa process hassle-free by eliminating all the above-mentioned problems. The expert team at MVTS has experience with more than 15 years in the tourism domain and have helped hundreds of passengers to get visas easily. They help you to get your Dubai Visa online.

The MVTS team guides you starting from the Dubai Visa application and then document verification, making the right choice for visa type and all other processes till the final step of your visa process. The expert team is always readily available to help you out in case there is any urgent requirement in the process. Hence you can happily plan your trip to Dubai without worrying about the Visa Process.

Despite helping many people get Visas for Dubai, Parvesh Dhull believes that his responsibilities extend beyond that. He wanted to ensure complete support is offered for the entire journey. Hence, he established ‘Holidays By Maitri‘, a tourism venture that provides fully customisable travel experiences for customers.

Below are the ways by which Holidays By Maitri is helping their customers

Tour Packages/Plans

Holidays By Maitri acts as a one-stop solution to plan your tour from scratch to the end, which frees you from worrying about your travel plan. They develop a complete package based on your requirements and needs. All the tour requirements like travel ticket, arrival, accommodation, place visit and food are taken care of by well-experienced professionals in the team so that your experience becomes most memorable and comfortable.

MICE

‘Holidays By Maitri’ would be the best pick for your MICE requirements. Having planned 100+ corporate events for various clients, they remain the favourite choice of their customers for MICE requirements.

The team shall provide you with a professional event plan inclusive of the venue, travel, hosting, event set-up for the meetings, Incentives, conferences and other events. He expert team at Holidays By Maitri’ have a great experience in planning and executing the corporate events which enables them to provide complete satisfaction to their customers.

Destination Wedding

You get together with your soul mate during a wedding, which is why it should be the most memorable event of your life.. We will make that dream come true. All the requirements shall be customised so that you have the best experience.

We shall serve as a one-stop solution to handle all your needs related to your destination wedding.

And the list keeps going endlessly.

Would like to explore Dubai and other dream destinations, then MVTS and Holidays By Maitri would make that happen for you. Visit their websites to consult and plan your journey with the experts in the tourism industry.

Website links for your reference

http://www.mvtsindia.com/

http://www.holidaysbymaitri.com/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor