Hexaware Recognized for Best Practices in CSR at the 10th Annual CSR Summit and Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT services provider, was honored in the 'Best Use of CSR Practices in Various Sectors' at the 10th edition of the CSR Summit and Award. The CSR Summit and Awards bring together business leaders, corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals, NGOs, and policymakers to share best practices and brainstorm solutions for positive social impact.

From education and healthcare to women's empowerment and environmental initiatives, the CSR Summit showcased Hexaware's exceptional commitment to making a positive difference across various social issues. The global technology major's targeted programs with partners like Space Kidz India and the American India Foundation ignited a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), impacting over 6,000 students. Scholarships, infrastructure improvements, and teacher training in technology integration provided by the company address the educational and digital divide in government schools. In 2023, the technology major transformed two government schools into well-equipped Model Schools, complete with smart classrooms, hygienic restrooms, and sports equipment.

This holistic approach levels the playing field for underprivileged students, particularly young girls, preparing them for academic and professional success. Their focus on empowering girls extends beyond STEM. Collaboration with the Artfirst Foundation has benefited 160 students, helping them develop life skills alongside artistic expression.

The global technology player champions women's empowerment through a multifaceted approach. The scholarships offered by the company for engineering degrees empowered women to pursue traditionally male-dominated fields, helping around 60 girls pursue engineering degrees. Their comprehensive support programs assist girls in challenging situations, ensuring their safety and well-being, and aiding over 375 girls. The company's targeted vocational training programs equip women with valuable skills, leading to financial independence for over 750 women. This not only transforms their lives but also allows them to become breadwinners for their families.

The company's commitment extends beyond education and skills development. Continuing its commitment to sports, in 2023, Hexaware supported athletes and para-athletes, sponsoring their participation in various tournaments-World, Asian, International, and National. A total of 291 para-athletes brought home 114 victories on the global stage, while 442 athletes secured 120 wins overall.

Healthcare initiatives of the company encompass eye care camps, cataract surgeries, and blood donation drives, ensuring access to vital healthcare services. In 2023, Hexaware partnered with Mission for Vision to perform 1,000 cataract surgeries. They also collected over 500 blood donations and distributed 200 prosthetic legs to amputees in rural Tamil Nadu.

Committed to sustainability, the company teamed up with the Environmental Foundation of India to plant over 5,000 trees in Chennai through its Urban Afforestation Project. They also restored two water bodies, bringing the total to seven, to fight deforestation, create green spaces, and improve water conservation in Chennai.

R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer at Hexaware, said, "This award is a testament to the incredible work our team has done in empowering communities through education, skills development, and environmental initiatives. We're fostering the next generation of innovators, creating opportunities for diverse individuals, and promoting a more sustainable future. Together, we're building a better tomorrow."

"By focusing on social and environmental responsibility, we are setting a positive example for businesses worldwide. This recognition at the CSR Summit and Awards highlights our dedication to building a brighter future for all," said Logabiraman Sekar, Senior Manager - Corporate Social Responsibility at Hexaware.

