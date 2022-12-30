Himachal based OneWood Modular Furniture all set to expand into the Wooden Doors category

Sarthak Sharma has played an instrumental role in establishing the brand as a leading Furniture Manufacturer

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30: Himachal Pradesh based Furniture brand OneWood is famous in the region for Products such as Modular Kitchens, Wardrobes, TV Units, Bathroom Vanities, Doors and Solid Wood Furniture, to name a few. The venture was started by Sarthak Sharma (31), a second-generation entrepreneur, alongside their already-established family business of Manufacturing railway safety equipment.

Before joining the business, Sarthak, a former American Express employee, had the exposure to travelling extensively across Europe and South-East Asia. “Travelling exposes you to new ideas and trends, especially in the interior and furniture segment,” he says.

Spread over an area of 80,000 Square Feet with about 100 employees, the brand boasts a top-of-the-line production facility, including well-renowned German machineries such as Homag and Altendorf. “Apart from Modular Furniture, we manufacture the complete range of Doors ranging from Laminated Doors to Solid Wood Doors.”

Since the brand is based out of the Kala-amb Industrial Area of Himachal Pradesh, the location is highly strategic as the key markets are within a 70 to 80 Km distance. For instance, Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Mohali, Panchkula, Ambala and DeraBassi are all within a 1-hour travel radius. On the other hand, Himachal is a promising but largely untapped market. The brand also has plans to expand to parts of Uttrakhand, such as Dehradun.

What makes this brand different from other players? “A major part of overhead costs in the furniture segment comes from Display units or Showrooms. While these are important, showrooms leave the vendor with no choice but to pass on the high rental costs to the customer. As a result, compared to vendors in the Tri-City region, we deliver the same quality at half the price!”

OneWood is essentially a Direct-to-Customer (D2C) brand. “For the doors segment, however, we want to expand via the dealer network. Unlike Modular Kitchens, Door is a low-engagement product where the customer can make decisions more quickly. In addition, door samples displayed at Dealer Stores will help the customer make a well-informed decision within their budget.

Moving forward, OneWood plans to take the E-Commerce road to expand into the solid wood furniture segment. “Customers are gradually moving back to the classic Solid Wood furniture trends. However, cost remains a challenge since Engineered wood is much cheaper and does not require polish and paintwork”, says Sarthak. “Economies of Scale will eventually help us reduce costs of raw material, warehousing and logistics.”

The furniture segment in India is a 1.6 Billion Dollar market. Yet over 95% of the pie still belongs to the fragmented and unorganised market composed of local carpenters and Mom and Pop stores. A systematic combination of technology and manufacturing will help us grab a more significant share of the untapped market.

