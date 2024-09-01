Himachal Road Transport Corporation's revenue jumped 37.5% in August at Rs 70 crore

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 : Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has earned a total revenue of Rs 70 crores in August 2024, 37.5 per cent higher than the Rs 51 crore earned in August of 2023, the corporation said in a statement on Sunday.

It is also much higher than the Rs 58 crores earned in August 2022.

Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director, HRTC attributed the big jump in the revenue to day to day monitoring of revenue targets, regular reviews, route rationalization, and efforts by the corporation to keep operations running despite servere monsoons-led disruptions.

With this, the corporation has earned Rs 48 crores more in the first months (April-August) of fiscal 2024-25, compared to same period of 2023.

"With this increase in revenue, HRTC has been not only able to make payments to its suppliers of spare parts and diesel on time but also in a position to meet its salary...," said the MD.

"The new ticket management system and inventory management systems have helped hugely in passenger ease and also cost management. It is hoped that in this fiscal year, HRTC revenues can go as much as 80 crores above last year, which would be a significant achievement," he added.

Among its various routes the HRTC runs Asia's longest bus route from District Lahaul Spiti Keylong Depot Leh to Delhi

The route travels via: Keylong Atal Tunnel Rohtang Manali Kullu Mandi Bilaspur Chandigarh Leh to Delhi HRTC Depot. The total distance is 1072 km and it is a 35-36 hours journey.

