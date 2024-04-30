Himansh Verma: Former 19-yr-old millionaire who built Navrattan a billion dollar company

New Delhi, April 30 In a groundbreaking move, Himansh Verma, the visionary founder of Navrattan Group, headquartered in Mumbai, is set to revolutionise India's infrastructure.

Hailing from Patiala, Verma rose to prominence as the youngest millionaire in India at the age of 19.

Now 38, his entrepreneurial journey continues to make waves as he pioneers sustainable solutions for the nation.

Verma's latest endeavour involves the introduction of green cement, marking a historic milestone in India's construction industry. This eco-friendly alternative promises to significantly reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact, setting a new standard for sustainability in the sector.

In addition to his eco-friendly cement venture, Verma is also poised to introduce electric buses to the Indian market for the first time ever.

With a commitment to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating pollution, this initiative aligns with India's broader goals for clean and efficient transportation.

With a net worth exceeding $1 billion, Verma's success stresses the potential of youth entrepreneurship and innovation in shaping India's future.

His bold ventures not only drive economic growth but also pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous nation.

Stay tuned as Himansh Verma continues to inspire and lead the charge towards a greener, more sustainable India.

The Navrattan Group stands as an epitome of innovation and sustainability in the Indian business landscape.

Headquartered in Mumbai, this multinational conglomerate boasts a formidable global presence, underpinned by a combined net worth surpassing $1 billion.

Renowned for its commitment to environmental stewardship, the group has strategically diversified its portfolio to encompass a wide array of cutting-edge ventures, including science and technology, clean energy, green cement, entertainment, renewables, and e-bus.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Himansh Verma, the Navrattan Group continues to spearhead transformative initiatives that not only drive business growth but also contribute to the collective well-being of society and the planet.

With a steadfast focus on sustainability and innovation, the business group remains at the forefront of shaping a brighter, greener future for generations to come.

