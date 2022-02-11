Hindustan CODE bets big on nation's 'Digital Education' mandate; prepares to welcome its students for the academic year 2022-23

As a testament to the nation's vision towards making education accessible to all through digital platforms,, the e-learning arm of Hindustan Institute of Technology & Sciences (HITS), Chennai, aims to tap into the evolving ed-tech market as it prepares to welcome its students for the academic year 2022-23.

Launched in early 2021, CODE (Centre for Open Digital Education) offers graduate and postgraduate programs, accredited by the National Board of Accreditation, through online learning and open distance learning. With this, CODE aims to provide a convenient platform for people of all ages to pursue their dreams of higher education in a free environment at their own pace.

The vision is to provide clarity of concepts, build in-depth functional domain knowledge and practical application using technology in the field of management, applied sciences and life skills to aspiring students and working professionals, thereby, equipping them with quantum skills and knowledge to take up future ready jobs.

The programs, offered by CODE, are meticulously designed by experts and backed by the experience and expertise of HITS, which enjoys the privilege of emerging as a centre for excellence in delivering quality education over the years. At present, Code offers new-age specialized graduate programs in BBA, BCA and B.Com with electives in Aviation, Logistics, Tourism, Hospitality Management, Database Management System, Data Analytics, Multimedia & Animation, Fintech and Banking & Finance.

The postgraduate programs offered include MBA, MCA and MA with electives in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Tourism Management, Aviation Management, Hospital Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Operations Management, Sports Management, Data Science and English.

As it plans to grow leaps and bounds, CODE will work towards the needs, preferences, and interests of the students. In addition, CODE aims to prepare the students for their desired job along with completion of courses within a specific time frame, provide an immersive experience to their online learning through personalized learning and flexible online learning tools and digital library as well as skilling them through various upskill courses including futuristic education tools like data science, data analytics and other quantum technologies.

Setting the context for future education, Ami Agarwal, Head, Centre for Open and Digital Education (CODE), said, "The spectrum of teaching and learning process has changed to a large extent following the pandemic-led disruption. Traditional learning has been switched over to blended learning. A large section of the population is preferring digital education to upskill and reskill their talents. To add to it, in the recent union budget, the FM stressed upon the policies and implementation of digital education and skill development. At this critical juncture, we are excited to be part of the nation's mandate of democratising education with a touch of digital. Through this, we are looking forward to offering our students a platform that is filled with knowledge and true experience so that they attain the confidence to accept the challenges and create opportunities therein in the new normal era."

Primarily, CODE aims to reach out to students not only in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it wants to expand its offerings to students across the country. It has planned several campaigns and workshops to create awareness on online education and its benefits.

Renowned Hindustan Group of Institutions in its non-stop endeavour to be at the forefront of quality education launched CODE - the Centre for Open and Digital Education in 2021. The programmes at CODE are all very contemporary with a well-curated and well-researched curriculum. The courses do not just provide theoretical learning of concepts, but focus on the practical application of these concepts by following Outcome-based Learning concepts.

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor