Hindustani Bhau visited Mumbai Cha Seth at Keyur Sheth's Red Cherry Entertainment

New Delhi [India], September 13: Bigg Boss fame Hindustani Bhau is famous for expressing his frank opinion on the country's social issues on social media. Hindustani Bhau came to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Keyur Sheth's Red Cherry Entertainment office. He visited Mumbai Cha Seth, took his blessings and said that Keyur Sheth is my best friend and is doing a very good job, that's why I came to his office. He is a better person. I don't go to the houses of rich people, I go to visit Ganpati Bappa kept in huts because no celebrity goes there. Keyur ji's initiative 'Bappa ka maan, aapka samman' is very important. This is a campaign under which he appreciates and respects the work of Mumbai Police. I say that we all should respect Mumbai policemen, sanitation workers. They also have a family, they have children, they also have to celebrate festivals but they do their duty. We should thank them at least once.

Hindustani Bhau also expressed his anger on the increasing incidents of rape in the country and said that there is a need to make such strict laws so that whoever does wrong to a sister or daughter should be hanged in the middle of the crossroads or the culprit should be handed over to the public.

Keyur Sheth, founder and managing director of Red Cherry Entertainment, expressed his gratitude to Hindustani Bhau and said that I am a big fan of him. Bhau has a very loud voice. Every youth should follow him. His specialty is that he walks alone anywhere without any fear, he does not keep any bouncer. However, he keeps getting threats.

Let us tell you that 'Red Cherry Entertainment' is a leading artist and event management company based in Mumbai. It has been providing its services in the industry for more than a decade. The company's founder Keyur Sheth has been honored with many awards including the Mumbai Achievers Award for his dedication in this industry.

Apart from being a successful businessman, he is also a philanthropist who keeps working for the welfare of the society. During the Covid period, he did a lot of work for the welfare of the needy.

