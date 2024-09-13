Hippo Homes continues its robust expansion; opens new home improvement and home interior store in Greater Noida West

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 13: Dalmia Bharat Enterprise promoted 'Hippo Homes', a premier omnichannel provider of home building, home renovation and interior solutions, has opened its fourth retail store in India, at Greater Noida West. The new store, which is the third store for Hippo Homes in Noida and Greater Noida region, was inaugurated by Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, Hippo Homes, in the presence of key partners and the senior leadership team of Hippo Homes in India.

Spread over 9,000 sq ft, the new store is a one-stop destination for home interior solutions, strategically located at Golden I mall, to tap the growing demand for all home and modular solutions in the city. The store houses over 10,000 products from 100+ leading home building and improvement brands. Apart from an outstanding product range, the new store provides design inspiration, product recommendation and expert guidance from in-store specialists.

The store offers a first-of-its-kind virtual reality (VR) experience for home buyers and homeowners that allows them to visualize all home improvement solutions, along with contemporary kitchen, bathroom and living room design options in a real-life and interactive environment. The new store has live experience zones and sample set-ups of bathroom and modular kitchens to provide a more realistic and reliable experience. The new store is a 'one stop shop' for all home-related products and services under 'one roof' and provides end-to-end home improvement, renovation and design experience to customers. The new store is a testament to Hippo's proposition of reliable quality, transparent pricing, on-time installation and delivery.

Speaking about Hippo Homes' sustainable growth strategy, Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO, said, "We are elated to bring Hippo Homes' robust homemaking expertise to Greater Noida West and strengthen our foothold in the NCR region. Noida and Greater Noida region remains a strategic market for us; post the astounding success of our newly opened store at Greater Noida, we will continue investing, to grow our footprint and add more stores."

He further added, "To ease modern home buyers' concerns and the frustrating experience of dealing with multiple vendors and unreliable quality and service, we are on a mission to make building 'Dream Homes' simpler for customers. As a trusted partner, we are not just building homes; we are redefining the home improvement and design experience for home buyers who are looking at a simplified and personalized experience."

The new Hippo Homes experiential store houses a range of modern home improvement solutions in key consumer driven categories, such as Bath & Sanitary Ware, Modular Kitchens & Wardrobes, Tiles & Flooring, Electrical & Lighting, Kitchen Appliances, Paints & Wallpaper, Wood & Laminates, Home Essentials & Decor, and Hardware & Tools. The robust category of home needs and solutions caters to all urbane individual home buyers and homeowners, larger institutions, architects, interior designers, applicators, and home decorators. In addition, homeowners can meet Hippo's expert team of designers, to provide live demonstrations of latest home improvement products and technologies.

About Hippo Homes

Dalmia Bharat Enterprise promoted Hippo Homes is a premier omnichannel home building and improvement company that specializes in providing a one-stop solution for all home building, improvement and interior solutions. The company operates four stores under the brand name 'Hippo Homes', in Noida (Garden Galleria Mall), Chandigarh (near Dillon Plaza, Zirakpur), Greater Noida (Grand Venice Mall) and Greater Noida West (Golden I).

Hippo Homes caters to the needs of urban home buyers/owners; developers, and contractors; architects; interior designers; home decorators, retailers; and large infrastructure institutions. Hippo Homes' strong commitment to reliable quality, transparent pricing, on-time installation and delivery, along with a strong focus on customer satisfaction, has helped it emerge as a trusted partner in homemaking, home design and renovation solutions. To know more about Hippo Homes, log on to Hippo Homes - One Stop Shop for All Home Upgrades (hippostores.com).

For more information, contact Reshma Nandy, Director PR & Corporate Communication, 8826227776, nandy.reshma@hippostores.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504848/Hippo_Homes_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor