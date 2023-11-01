Hitesh Baraiya Honored as the Most Prominent Technology Leader of the Year – 2023, Atlanta in Global Integration Cloud Solutions Category by Business Mint

Hitesh Baraiya

New Delhi (India), November 1: Hitesh Baraiya, Lead Solutions Architect at SEEBURGER, emerged as a winner of Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2023 and exemplifies the stringent criteria used to evaluate candidates. A distinguished judging panel assessed his exceptional contributions to the industry, acknowledging his profound impact on cloud migration, digital transformation, and integration solutions. Hitesh’s remarkable achievements align perfectly with the awards’ commitment to recognizing visionary leaders and innovators.

His achievements stood out among a pool of impressive participants, including a few winners such as Navneet Gupta, Co-Founder & CTO – Verita Software, Llc – Most Prominent CTO of the Year – 2023, New York, Neha Dhingra, Senior Manager – Micron Technology – Most Prominent Women Industry Professional – 2023, Maryland in Semiconductor Manufacturing Category, V Sreedhar Reddy – General Manager – It Promotions, Apeita, Itec Department, Goap – Most Prominent It & Ites Industry Leader – 2023, Andhra Pradesh, Amey Porobo Dharwadker – Machine Learning Technical Lead – Meta – Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023, Machine Learning Category.

Hitesh Baraiya plays a pivotal role in shaping the company’s project delivery. With a wealth of experience and expertise, he leads initiatives involving cloud migration, digital transformation, iPaaS, API integration, and EDI/B2B legacy modernization. Hitesh’s leadership and innovative solutions drive SEEBURGER’s success in the dynamic field of information technology and services.

His journey as a technology professional commenced with a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics, earned in 2002 from the renowned Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) in Surat, India. He further honed his skills by completing a Masters in Microelectronics and Computer Science at Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia, in 2006. These academic accomplishments provided a strong foundation for his illustrious career.

Throughout his career, Hitesh gained invaluable international experience in locations like the USA, Australia, and India. He worked for renowned organizations such as 3M Australia, the Reserve Bank of Australia, Home Depot, Wipro Technologies, and TATA Consultancy Services. His exceptional leadership skills enabled him to oversee complex global projects and international rollouts while adhering to the highest industry standards, enhancing his professional growth.

At the forefront of technology advancements, Hitesh is a pioneer in areas like automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. His forward-thinking approach ensures he stays ahead of industry trends, providing innovative solutions to the integration challenges faced by multinational corporations.

With over 16 years of experience, Hitesh consistently demonstrates his expertise in helping multinational organizations overcome their business integration challenges. His proficiency in designing and implementing business process solutions and integration platforms has streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency, attesting to his commitment to achieving sustainable results.

Hitesh’s impact extends to his outstanding skills in customer relationship management. He effectively manages stakeholders at all levels of business, a pivotal factor in helping organizations achieve their objectives by aligning technology-driven solutions with overarching business goals, thereby driving success.

As an accomplished thought leader, Hitesh boasts a portfolio of publications and scholarly articles across domains including Cloud Computing, Security, AI, ML, API integration, and Automation. His expertise garners recognition from peers and industry experts alike. His recent article series, titled “EDI: Legacy Modernization,” has gained widespread acclaim, receiving accolades from industry insiders and respected experts.

His thought leadership and expertise have secured him prestigious roles as a judge at global awards such as the Globee Awards, CoDie Awards, and the Conrad Challenge. His discerning judgment and vast knowledge make him a sought-after authority for evaluating groundbreaking initiatives and recognizing outstanding achievements in technology and innovation.

Hitesh’s professional journey is marked by board memberships at esteemed organizations like CMG (Computer Measurement Group) and NEECOM (New England E-Commerce). CMG, a distinguished technology group with a four-decade legacy, has consistently driven technological advancements. NEECOM, the longest-standing association dedicated to Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) technology since 1990, benefits from Hitesh’s commitment to advancing technology and fostering innovation.

In addition to his board roles at CMG and NEECOM, Hitesh’s dedication shines through his prestigious IEEE Senior Membership. This distinction highlights his technical prowess and enduring commitment to contributing to the global technology community.

Hitesh Baraiya’s journey as a Lead Solutions Architect is characterized by unwavering commitment, technical excellence, global expertise, and a relentless pursuit of innovation. He bridges the gap between technology and business objectives, leaving a lasting impact on the technology industry and the global community of professionals.

