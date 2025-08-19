HiveSchool eyes Top 20 B-Schools league before 2030, after ₹14.76 LPA average in its inaugural year

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 19: August After delivering standout outcomes in its first placement season, HiveSchool, India's only specialised Sales B-School, has announced a bold goal: to be among India's Top 20 B-Schools by the year 2030.

In its inaugural year, HiveSchool reported an average CTC of ₹14.76 LPA, with the highest package touching ₹30 LPA (Annual Placement Report 2024-2025). A total of 33 students received 38 offers, with over 70% of roles coming from US-facing B2B startups. These included early-stage companies backed by leading VCs, hiring for high-impact roles in sales, GTM, and account management.

With a placement performance that outpaced many Tier-2 MBA colleges and Mini IIMs, HiveSchool has now set its sights on building India's most outcome-driven B-School experience, one that blends academic rigour with real-world execution.

"We're not building a B-School to compete on brochures or rankings," said Nikhil Gaur, Founder of HiveSchool. "We're building one that gives students the highest ROI on their time and trust. If we can consistently deliver outcomes like this, we believe HiveSchool will belong in India's Top 20 by 2030." To fuel this vision, HiveSchool is now scaling its full-time, fully offline Postgraduate Program in Sales, Technology, and Entrepreneurship a 9-month intensive program based in Gurugram.

Unlike traditional MBAs, HiveSchool's program is grounded in real business challenges, with students working on live simulations, weekly founder-led sessions, and role-specific sprints. The goal is simple: to create a pipeline of sales and GTM talent that's job-ready from day one.

The offline PGP cohort will mark the next chapter in HiveSchool's evolution combining the school's proven curriculum with a more immersive, peer-driven learning experience.

"The online model helped us prove the value of our program," said Gaur. "But moving offline allows us to raise the bar in learning, culture, and placement support. The kind of ambition we're chasing needs students and founders under the same roof."

Beyond MBA Norms, the HiveSchool Model focuses on 3 pillars:

- Curriculum Designed by Practitioners: Modules include founder-led sales, sales ops, full-funnel GTM, RevTech, and more.

- Mentorship by Startup Leaders: Students are mentored by operators from companies like Linkedin, MakeMyTrip and Zomato.

- Outcome-Driven Placements: Roles offered span Account Executive, Founder's Office, and Revenue Analyst functions at fast-scaling startups.

HiveSchool's students typically work directly with founders, CROs, or GTM heads, giving them unmatched exposure in early-stage environments.

The school is also expanding its partner network, working closely with VCs, syndicates, and founders to fund and support talent from underrepresented backgrounds.

HiveSchool's model was always grounded in real-world learning, but a pivotal shift followed its appearance on Shark Tank India. During the episode, Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt, advised the founders to move offline, enabling more structured, immersive learning. The team didn't wait. Even before the episode aired, HiveSchool had already launched its offline campus in Gurgaon.

What's Next?

With admissions now open for its first offline PGP cohort, HiveSchool is doubling down on its core belief: that business education in India must evolve!

"Top 20 for us isn't just about rankings. It's about relevance," said Nikhil. "If we can consistently deliver top-quality, job-ready talent that drives revenue from Day 1, the rankings will eventually become a by-product."

About HiveSchool

HiveSchool is India's first business school dedicated to building sales, GTM, and startup talent for the global tech economy. Its flagship 9-month Postgraduate Program in Sales, Tech & Entrepreneurship is delivered fully offline and led by top startup operators. Backed by a fast-growing placement track record and a community of founders and investors, HiveSchool is redefining business education for the next generation.

Learn more: https://hiveschool.co

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor