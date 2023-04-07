HKR Trainings announces training on hot skills that will enhance your career and get you a 50 per cent salary hike

New Delhi [India], April 7 (/SRV): HKR Trainings, an online training provider of trending courses, announces a handful of trending skills to help techies enhance their salary by 50%. These skills include DevOps, AWS, Azure, Cybersecurity, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Salesforce, GCP, Tableau, Power BI, etc., in which there is a lot of expected job security. These are the skills that compes are looking for, which will help the techies to secure a promising career and will also help them stay ahead of the curve.

In the last few years, these technologies are leading the IT space and providing better services to business users. Also, offering better career opportunities in the global markets. The CEO of HKR Trainings Mohammed Moshin mentions, "orgzations today have become pickier with their recruitment process. They look for candidates proficient in new-age skills since it not only adds value to the candidate's performance but increases the productivity of the entire team. So upskilling is the most realistic way for any professional to arm themselves with industry-relevant skills. Also, they can expand their expertise in light of the changing business demands and ongoing technological advancements".

On the other hand, digital media sources say that "the technology industry in India continues to employ over 5.4 million workforces in different areas." After the pandemic, in many orgzations, there are insecurities in the jobs among professionals, like layoffs declining the job market. So, to secure their jobs, professionals must upskill themselves with new-age skills like DevOps, AWS, Azure, Cybersecurity, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Salesforce, GCP, Tableau, Power BI Training, etc., that can save them from these insecurities and obtain fruitful career. Till now, HKR Trainings have trained over a million learners across the Globe and want to help more learners in securing their jobs.

There are various reasons why professionals need to upgrade with new skills. Some of them are to secure their job, stay updated with the market trends, and get promotions and hikes. Developing new skills can enable you to provide solutions to issues that arise at your job. It will also help you to stand out from the crowd in the eyes of the employer.

As per HKR Trainings platform, honing your skills in trending technologies will provide you with immense opportunities for your career growth. It also helps you get an average 50 per cent hike in your current salary. For example, if you are a DevOps engineer, upskilling in DevOps can help you get promoted as DevOps Architect and ensure a decent appraisal.

Enhancing your skills in any of these hot skills in the current market makes you more competitive and keeps you updated in your profession. When employers recognize that you possess the necessary skill set, you are more likely to receive promotions and an average of 50 per cent salary hike. And it may even help you land a second job with a salary hike. So, Improving your skills will make you more adaptable and improve your chances of success.

The first question that will pop into your head when you wish to improve your skills is, "How to develop new skills?" Time is a crucial factor that you must consider if you're an employee and want to take traditional offline courses. And you will require the assistance of an expert to enhance your skills in accordance with the current market standards. "With HKR Trainings, you are not constrained to a specific location or time. You are free to upskill yourself whenever and however you want, choosing the flexible time and mode of training that suits you. Moreover, at HKR Trainings, you can find a lot of interactive courses delivered by industry experts" says this platform.

Following are some of the tips that could help you get an average of a 50 per cent hike:

- Research and understand what skills can improve your performance and help you get better opportunities.

- Upgrade your skills. For this, you don't need to leave your current job, instead, you can go for on-the-job training. This is a much-preferred strategy nowadays to upgrade skills.

- Enroll at HKR Trainings and upgrade your skills with online training from industry experts at your flexible time.

- Put your skills into practice. Utilize these skills in your live project and prove your credibility.

- Get a desired hike in your salary along with a promotion, or you can land a new job with an average hike of 50 per cent in your existing salary.

Are you looking to land a new job or want to move to a greater height in your career? upgrading your skills is a must-do thing. HKR Trainings offers customized training for aspirants. Snap it up! Enroll now for the trending course and achieve your career goals.

