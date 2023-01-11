HLL Lifecare pays govt Rs 122 crore as dividend for 2021-22

HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) has paid Rs 122.47 crore as a dividend to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the financial year 2021-22 (April-March)

"Government has received about Rs 122 crore from HLL Lifecare Ltd as dividend tranche," the Secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management had tweeted.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) is a mini-Ratna public sector enterprise.

HLL's range of products includes Contraceptives, Hospital products, Pharmaceuticals, Ayurvedic, Vaccines, Personal hygiene products, and Diagnostic kits.

