Home Loans from Leading Lenders in India on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, now enables easy access to home loans of up to Rs 15 Crores. The loans are available at interest rates starting from just 8.50 per cent p.a. and a flexible tenure of up to 30 years. Home loans from over 10 lenders are available on the Bajaj Markets platform. This gives individuals access to a range of options to choose from as per their various needs and preferences.

To assist in better financial planning and budgeting, Bajaj Markets also offers a home loan EMI calculator on its platform. The calculator enables customers to calculate their monthly instalments based on the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. By utilising the insights from this tool, loan applicants can make informed decisions about their home financing. The calculator is free to use and easily accessible on the official website and app.

The home loans available on Bajaj Markets come with minimal documentation requirements, ensuring a hassle-free experience for applicants. The simple online application process allows users to apply for a loan from the comfort of their homes, saving time and effort.

Alongside home loans, one can find various other financial products and services on Bajaj Markets. These include various investment, insurance, and credit card options. To know more about these, individuals can visit the Bajaj Markets website or app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor