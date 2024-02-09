Home Minister Amit Shah to Headline India Global Forum's NXT10 Investment Summit in Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: India's Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a keynote address at India Global Forum's Annual Investment Summit on 6 March at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Under the theme, 'NXT10' India Global Forum (IGF) will be examining the next decade of India's growth, as the country continues its march towards becoming the third largest economy in the world. 'NXT10' will convene leading figures from the world of business, politics, art and culture from 5-6 March to discuss what the next ten years beckons for India's economy and geopolitical standing.

In a highly anticipated session titled 'What Analysts Get Wrong About India', Union Minister Amit Shah will tackle head-on his views on narratives that often dominate western headlines about India's growth, politics and society.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder & Chairman, IGF, said, "Home Minister Amit Shah's first ever intervention of this nature at India Global Forum will be keenly awaited not only in India, but globally. He will set out, I am sure in his own candid style, his assessment of the India today, and his vision for the coming decade."

"India has experienced remarkable progress in the last 10 years. India is now leading the world in technology, innovation and science. The world has seen the rise of a nation confident in itself, and its place in the world. India is expected to become the third-largest economy in the world with a GDP of $5 trillion in the next three years and touch $7 trillion by 2030. NXT10 heralds a pivotal decade for India as a global powerhouse," said Manoj Ladwa.

Other prominent personalities joining the 'NXT10' Summit lineup include Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, who will provide an in-depth analysis of Maharashtra's economic landscape. Fadnavis will shed light on the state's ambitious plan to catapult itself into a $1 trillion economy, leveraging its coastal advantages and strategic initiatives.

The summit will also host Rick Reider, Managing Director and BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, who will offer insights into the global investment landscape, providing attendees with valuable perspectives on navigating the complexities of international markets.

One of the highlights of 'NXT10' will be a captivating conversation between bestselling authors Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi, who will delve into the art of modern storytelling and narrative setting.

