Homespring, the pioneer brand in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods celebrates its 13th anniversary; shares robust expansion plans

New Delhi [India], March 20 (/SRV): Homespring, the pioneer brand in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods, are celebrating its 13th anniversary this year. Established in 2010, the brand started with a humble investment of 5 lakhs and only 5 staff members. However, despite facing a loss of more than 60,000 rupees per month in the first six months, Homespring's fortunes turned around when it received orders from Reliance Retail. This marked a turning point for the brand and paved the way for its success story.

Jesluck Peter, the Founder and CEO of Homespring, attributes the brand's success to its focus on providing quality products that are convenient for customers. As a result, the brand has grown by 100% over the last three years and is valued at 50 crores. With his unwavering dedication, innovative ideas, and tireless efforts to produce top-notch goods, Jesluck Peter has transformed the Homespring brand into a thriving business in Kerala. Despite starting with just Rs 5 lakhs and a team of 5 employees in 2010, Peter is proud to report that his company has now produced 3 crore chapattis and 1.5 crore parottas every year. He exudes a sense of pride as he recounts his journey to success.

Today, the brand has more than 100 staff members working directly and another 100 working indirectly. It is the only fresh food brand from Kerala doing business in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, and Maharashtra. Homespring products are available in most modern trades and online platforms such as Jiomart and Milkbasket.

Homespring's product range now includes various convenient options for customers, such as ready-to-cook Malabar Parotas, Wheat Parottas, Chapattis, and a healthy and delicious ready-to-cook Idly, Dosa and Appam batter. Jesluck, the founder, proudly notes that its products are made without chemicals or preservatives and use only the finest quality ingredients. The price range for Homespring products is between INR 40 to 60, making them affordable and accessible to everyone.

Starting a new business venture unrelated to a failed experience requires immense courage and determination. Jesluck Peter, a Kerala-based entrepreneur and the owner of Homespring Food, exhibited precisely that. After going bankrupt in his textile business, Jesluck pivoted to producing ready-to-eat Kerala Parotta and began distributing it to retail outlets. Jesluck entered the market when consumers in Kerala began to embrace frozen food products. Ready-to-eat food items were still relatively new to the market. Still, with various innovations, Jesluck's Homespring Food quickly expanded its product line to include a diverse range of ready-to-eat food items. The brand now manufactures its products from facilities in Mumbai, Bangalore, Palakkad, Kochi and Mysore.

As Homespring celebrates its 13th anniversary, it remains committed to providing quality products that are affordable and accessible to all. In addition, the brand constantly looks for ways to innovate and expand its product line to cater to changing customer needs.

Homespring is actively pursuing expansion plans, starting with opening its first manufacturing and distribution unit in Sharjah, UAE. This will serve as a stepping stone for the brand to expand its presence in other countries throughout the Middle East.

To keep up with the increasing supply and demand needs and support the company's expansion and growth plan for Kerala, Homespring is also establishing a new manufacturing unit in the Kollam district. According to Jesluck, the decision to set up the unit in Kollam was informed by market research and demand-supply patterns in the region. The location is strategically and geographically suitable for the brand and is expected to boost annual turnover significantly.

