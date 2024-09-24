HomeTriangle Strengthens Presence in India with New Locations in Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: HomeTriangle, a leading player in India's home services industry, expands its presence to two more cities - Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar - in India. This strategic move marks a significant step in the company's mission to broaden its reach and cater to the diverse needs of homeowners in these growing markets.

With the current expansion, the company is now present in 23 cities of India and plans to add more cities in the coming months. The company is expecting to generate approximately 3-5 per cent of its overall revenue from Vishakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar within the first 6 months of its operations.

Founded in 2015, HomeTriangle has been at the forefront of transforming the home services sector in India. By connecting local professionals with homeowners, the company has not only supported small businesses but has also played a crucial role in uplifting the social and economic conditions of skilled workers across the country. With a comprehensive range of services including home maintenance, cleaning, pest control, appliance repair, and handyman services, HomeTriangle aims to deliver quality and reliability in every interaction.

Commenting on the expansion, Saritha Shivarudraiah, CEO of HomeTriangle said, "Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar represent significant growth opportunities for us. Both cities are experiencing rapid urban development and an increasing demand for reliable home services. Our expansion into these markets is not just about increasing our footprint, but about enhancing our commitment to delivering high-quality services tailored to the needs of these vibrant communities."

The home services industry in India has seen substantial growth, with increasing demand for flexible and efficient solutions. According to recent data, the Indian home services market is expanding at a robust pace, driven by urbanization and a growing middle class. Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, as emerging urban centers, are reflecting this trend with a heightened need for dependable service providers.

Ramesh Chincholi, Founder of HomeTriangle, added, "Our entry into Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar aligns with our vision of becoming a leading home services provider in India. We are confident that our focus on quality, combined with our AI-driven technology and extensive service portfolio, will help us make a substantial impact. We anticipate generating 3-5 per cent of our overall revenue from these cities within the first six months and are committed to further scaling our operations to meet the evolving needs of these markets."

HomeTriangle's expansion strategy includes not only immediate service offerings but also plans to introduce more specialized services such as interior design and personal care. This approach is designed to provide a comprehensive solution for homeowners, making HomeTriangle a one-stop destination for all home-related needs.

The company's growth is powered by its innovative use of cloud platforms like AWS and Google Cloud, as well as AI and machine learning technologies that optimize service matching and enhance customer experiences. The user-friendly mobile app and website ensure seamless booking and service tracking, catering to a modern and mobile-savvy audience.

As HomeTriangle continues to scale its daily service requests and expand its service portfolio, the company remains committed to setting high standards for the industry. By fostering healthy competition among service providers and embracing smart home and eco-friendly trends, HomeTriangle aims to reshape the home services landscape, empowering professionals and enriching communities across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor