Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde along with Arjun Deshpande launches 51 new medicines under Generic Aadhaar Making Healthcare Affordable for All!

(L-R) Mr. Naresh Mhaske, Ex-Mayor of TMC, Mr. Ravindra Phatak, M.L.A , Mr. Arjun Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Generic Aadhaar, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, The Great Khali, Indian Actor – Gulshan Grover and Mr. Niranjan Dovkhare – MLA.

Mumbai / Thane, 19 August, 2022: In another milestone to make healthcare affordable in India, the 20-year-old Founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar, Mr. Arjun Deshpande, today announced the launch of 51 new medicines for consumers in India. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eakhnath Shinde graced the occasion to announce the launch of these products. These medicines will now be available to people at 80% less prices. Gracing their presence to celebrate The Independence Day and the healthcare revolution were international wrestler The Great Khali; and Gulshan Grover, the most loved villain of Bollywood.

Generic Aadhaar, a leading pharmaceutical startup in India, has brought a new ecosystem to the old pharmaceutical world. Founded by Arjun at the tender age of 16, the company has revolutionized the pharmaceutical sector by working directly with manufacturers to offer people high-quality medications at reasonable prices through their franchise stores.

During a time when people are struggling with the double whammy of the pandemic and rising inflation, Generic Aadhaar, is supplying high-quality generic medications to end-users directly, for up to 80% less than their branded counterparts, by cutting out unnecessary high promotional costs. For instance, for Fluconazole 150 mg, a medicine which is otherwise sold for around ₹13, the Generic Aadhaar price is ₹4.53. Again, Nortriptyline 10mg + Methylcobalamin 1500mcg + pregabalin 75mg, which is sold for around ₹195, is sold under Generic Aadhaar for around ₹38.85 [80% discounted rate].

Its pharmacy-aggregator franchise model enables consumers to order medicines via the Generic Aadhaar app and have them delivered within two hours. Walk-in customers are also welcome at the physical stores. Generic Aadhaar has aggregated 1,500 pharmacies in over 150 cities across the country since its launch in February 2019.

“With a special focus on tier-II and tier-III cities, Generic Aadhaar is committed to bringing medicine to the masses at the lowest possible cost. In keeping up with the vision, we have launched 51 new medicines across the Generic Aadhaar platforms. The medicines shall address common issues like gall stones, neuropathic pain, common cold, cough, allergies, and fungal infections, to name a few. We are making high-quality medicines available to 130 crore people in the country. The demand for entrepreneurship is urgent, and we are tremendously proud to contribute to many future success stories” says Arjun Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Generic Aadhaar.

At present, India is one of the largest suppliers of generic medications and accounts for 20% of the global pharmaceutical market. Through its franchise model, Generic Aadhaar is not only creating jobs but also fueling the growth of numerous micro-entrepreneurs. It has created around 1500+ micro-entrepreneurs and 8000+ direct/indirect job opportunities.

