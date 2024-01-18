HospitalityNews Presents: Your Talent, Our Stage – Enter the Limelight Now

New Delhi (India), January 18: HospitalityNews by Guest Vento, a leading platform dedicated to providing the latest updates, trends, and insights from the dynamic world of hospitality, is thrilled to divulge an opportunity for industry professionals and enthusiasts to showcase their Hospitality Talent Spotlight and gain widespread recognition.

The journey of HospitalityNews commenced with a collective passion for the vibrant hospitality industry and a vision to establish a platform connecting professionals, enthusiasts, and stakeholders. The forum is a hub of knowledge, news, and inspiration, focused on creating a comprehensive resource for all things hospitality.

The HospitalityNews team, comprised of dedicated writers, researchers, and industry experts, curates content to offer the most relevant and engaging information. With a commitment to inspiring and transforming through knowledge, the platform covers diverse topics, from the latest hotel openings and design trends to insightful interviews with industry leaders.

The company is excited to host Hospitality Talent Spotlight, an exclusive opportunity for individuals to enter the limelight through their “Participation Made Simple” contest. This initiative aims to make participation easy and accessible for all.



How to Participate:

Visit the contest registration page at https://hospitalitynews.in/ .

. Click on “Post Your Talent” to register.

Choose the “Contest Post” category.

Submit an entry by sharing a video (up to 2 minutes) and a description.

Choose ‘‘how you share your talent'' – upload articles, videos, or images directly, or share a YouTube video link.

The contest, closing at the end of March, offers participants to get some exciting prizes and attend the prestigious award function. Winners will have the unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, enhance their resumes and showcase their talents to over 1.3 lakh industry peers.

The contest features diverse categories allowing participants to flaunt their skills, including Culinary, Housekeeping, Customer Service, and Other Categories like Tech Innovation, Event Planning, Marketing Mastery, Financial Acumen, Hospitality Leadership, Mixology Skills, and Sustainability Efforts.

HospitalityNews encourages individuals to seize this opportunity and submit their entries before the March deadline, emphasising that this is the last chance to be part of something remarkable in the hospitality industry.

HospitalityNews invites all hospitality professionals and enthusiasts to participate and be the talk of the town. Take advantage of this opportunity to showcase the talent on the grand stage HospitalityNews provides.

