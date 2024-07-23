House of Maruti: Bridging the Gap Between Indian Textiles and Global Fashion

Surat, (Gujarat) (India) July 22 : House of Maruti, a name synonymous with excellence in the textile industry, is making waves with its ambitious plans to expand its footprint in Dubai and the broader Gulf region. Known for its exceptional quality and innovative designs, this government-recognized export house is setting its sights on collaborations with leading fashion players in the region, aiming to deliver the latest in fashion to garment industries.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in Surat, India's renowned textile hub, House of Maruti has built a formidable reputation over the years. The company operates through three distinct subsidiaries: Maruti Exim, which handles global exports; Maruti Trendz, catering to the Indian domestic market; and Maruti Studio, specializing in digital printing and bespoke fabric creations. This diversified approach has allowed House of Maruti to seamlessly blend traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, resulting in luxurious textiles that cater to a discerning global clientele.

Strategic Expansion in the Gulf

The company’s strategic expansion began in earnest with the opening of its Dubai office in 2011. Co-founder Vikas Modi explains, “We have grown significantly in the Gulf region and the Middle East since establishing our presence in Dubai. The city's strategic location has enabled us to extend our operations to neighboring countries and even into Africa, creating new growth opportunities. We are now looking to collaborate with leading fashion players in the region to further extend the reach of our world-class textiles and craftsmanship.”

A Diverse Product Portfolio

House of Maruti boasts an impressive product portfolio that includes fabrics made from polyester, cotton, viscose, and various blends, along with intricate embroidery and cutting-edge digital prints. The company's long-standing relationships with suppliers and rigorous quality control measures ensure that each product meets the highest standards of quality and consistency.

Global Presence

From its humble beginnings in Surat, House of Maruti has expanded its presence across the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. In addition to Dubai, the company has established operations in Saudi Arabia and several African countries. Its products are distributed in Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East, as well as in Nigeria, Sudan, Senegal, and Morocco in Africa, and even in South-East Asian markets such as Indonesia and Thailand.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

House of Maruti's facilities are a testament to its commitment to quality and innovation. By integrating traditional techniques with modern advancements, the company has managed to stay ahead of market trends and meet the evolving demands of its global customers. This dedication to superior quality and customer satisfaction has solidified its standing as a leader in the textile industry.

As House of Maruti looks to the future, its focus remains on forging strong partnerships and continuing its legacy of excellence. With its eyes set on the fashion industries in Dubai and the Gulf, the company is poised to bring its high-quality textiles to new heights, bridging the gap between Indian craftsmanship and global fashion trends.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor