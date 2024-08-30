House of Sause Debuts First 3D Fashion Platform, Pioneering 'Phygital' Retail

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30: House of Sause, an innovative and premium streetwear brand originating from Tamil Nadu, officially launched its cutting-edge 3D website in Singapore. This milestone event marks a significant leap forward in the fashion industry, combining physical and digital experiences to create a unique 'phygital' shopping journey for customers. The launch was inaugurated by renowned actor Jiiva.

House of Sause, founded by 25-year-old Akhilesh Ashok from Salem, Tamil Nadu, a Loyola College graduate, has rapidly gained attention for its trendsetting designs and fresh approach to streetwear. The brand made its global debut in Lombardy, Milan, Italy, on August 31, 2022, where Akhilesh introduced his brand through a dynamic street fashion show.

Sause currently has 8 designs in different styles and has sold more than 3000 pieces across 6 countries (Italy, France, UK, Amsterdam, Singapore and Canada) in the last 18 months. The collection starts from Rs2999 in India and $79 outside India. Sause plans to venture out and launch in Dubai and Australia very soon.

House of Sause has partnered with Chennai-based tech startup Imersive.IO Private Limited to leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D commerce to offer an immersive and interactive shopping experience. The unique technology behind the website allows customers to explore the brand's latest collections in a fully interactive 3D environment.

The debut collection from House of Sause includes a range of stylish oversized tees, deconstructed hoodies, and exclusive collaboration merchandise. The brand has already attracted the attention of several celebrities, including MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anirudh Ravichander, and Shruti Haasan, who have been spotted wearing its designs.

A standout feature of the House of Sause collection is the integration of QR codes into the garments. When scanned, these codes lead customers to an Instagram filter that interacts with the unique designs on the clothing. "For instance, when a customer matches the design on a t-shirt with the filter, a dragon emerges, breathing fire and enhancing the 'phygital' experience. This innovative approach not only adds an element of fun but also turns each piece into a limited-edition art collectible," Akhilesh Ashok explained.

Roshan Raju, CEO of Imersive.IO Private Limited, elaborated on the technology, stating, "Our goal is to revolutionize the shopping experience by offering something beyond the traditional 2D websites. With our 3D website, customers can enter a virtual world where a dragon guards the latest collab drop, accessible on any device, from phones to desktops to VR headsets. Additionally, customers can bring an augmented reality-powered mannequin into their space to see how the products would look in real-time, all from the comfort of their home."

Imersive.IO specializes in creating 3D virtual stores, offering AI-powered size recommendations to reduce product returns, and providing offline virtual mirror solutions for real-time product visualization. The company's offerings, now available on the Shopify App Store, aim to enhance shopper engagement and bring the future of online shopping to the present.

House of Sause's core team, including Asha Sreedhar, Alen Lalu, Santhosh Kumar Raju and Majee Ali are at the forefront of driving this brand's vision to new heights.

Founded in 2022, House of Sause will be one of the first streetwear brands from South India. The origin of the brand is from Salem, Tamil Nadu. The brand consists of various products like hoodies, oversized tee shirts, tote bags, caps, women's crop tops, and cricket bats. "And no, we're not a ketchup brand."

More details can be viewed at www.hosause.com.

House of Sause is a luxury streetwear label founded by Akhilesh Ashok, a young streetwear enthusiast from Tamil Nadu. The brand started its journey to justify how to coexist between style and sustainability. It is a perfect blend of traditionalism, varsity, lots of street style, and a bit of their secret Sause to provide for a diverse range of designer outfits to match their customers' funk and finesse.

Akhilesh is an alumnus of Loyola College, Chennai; a passionate entrepreneur, a driven go-getter and a fashion aficionado. His keen interest in high-street fashion propelled him to start his own brand which co-exists between style and sustainability. The brand has a stacked line-up of ethically and responsibly made homegrown garments in contrast to the mass-produced cookie-cutter ones.

He also believes that this brand's youthful exuberance is visible in its style, philosophy and tone. His vision is to make a mark in the global scheme of luxury fashion because it's time we take India, to the world! Bon Appetit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor