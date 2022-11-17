Housewise introduces rent payment by credit card with the lowest convenience fees

a property management company, has announced the launch of its new product, Rent Payment by Credit Card.

Every month ends with a responsibility to pay rent on time. Living from paycheck to paycheck, it is often difficult to fulfill the same. Housewise is a 100 per cent secure payment channel, which brings comfort to both landlord and tenant. The payee gets a digital receipt through the mail and can also avail of the EMI options.

An estimated 1 lakh users have used these services, and with a growing number of users, the volume is rising. These new services help tenants by increasing credit scores and reward points and also providing flexibility and peace.

Rent Payment by Credit Cards:

1. Payment platform that is completely secure

2. Digital Receipt

3. Convenience charges are the lowest in the market.

4. 45-day interest-free credit period

Simple payment method:

1. Fill out the transaction details.

2. Make payment

3. Payment is credited within 3 banking days.

Pryank Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Housewise.in said, "We strive to provide convenient online rent payment methods by making payments simple and flexible. Our vision is to mend the broken supply chain of property management in India by providing a trustworthy platform."

is an end-to-end property management platform in India. We manage properties for NRIs from 28 countries in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Housewise is planning to expand services to Thane and Goa by end of the month.Housewise also offers an

The company was founded in 2015 in Pune by Pryank Agrawal, an IIT graduate, after having worked with companies like Infosys, Barclays, etc. Housewise has been selected by 'Google for startups' in 2019 and was selected among the Top 20 Startups by IIM Calcutta Alumni in 2019.

